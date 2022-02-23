Alexander Zverev has been thrown out of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match. Video / Amazon Prime Video Sport

Alexander Zverev has been thrown out of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match. Video / Amazon Prime Video Sport

There are calls for world No. 3 Alexander Zverev to face a lengthy suspension after he lashed out verbally and violently at an umpire during a tennis tournament in Mexico.

The outbursts occurred during the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where Zverev and Marcelo Melo were playing against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara in a doubles match.

With the match level at one set all, it went to a deciding tie-break. Zverev was furious with a contentious line call and completely lost his temper, launching an expletive-laden tirade at the umpire.

Alexander Zverev attacks the umpire's chair following his doubles match at the Mexican Open. Photo / Twitter

He screamed at the umpire: "Look where the ball bounced … 8-6 in the tiebreak … for f***s sake … it's f***ing your line … f***ing idiot."

The crowd audibly gasped at that final insult directed at the umpire, who issued Zverev with a code violation.

Glasspool and Heliövaara won the super tie-break to seal the match 6-2 4-6 10-6. Zverev quickly shook their hands at the net before approaching the umpire's chair.

In a display of blatant intimidation, the German firmly whacked the umpire's chair several times, only just missing his feet and legs as the umpire visibly flinched to escape harm's way.

One lucky fan ended up with Alexander Zverev's broken racket. Photo / Twitter

Zverev whacked the side of the chair again as the umpire was climbing down from it.

The ATP, tennis' governing body, responded quickly, announcing the 24-year-old was kicked out of the tournament effective immediately.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said in a statement.

Tennis fans were astonished by Zverev's violence and immediately called for him to be suspended and face a heavy punishment for the violent act.

Tennis journalist Tumaini Carayol tweeted: "Alexander Zverev ended his doubles loss against Glasspool/Heliovaara by attacking the umpire's chair while arguing with and looking at him after each strike.

"Looks like a blatant act of intimidation and there should be serious repercussions for this behaviour."

BBC commentator David Law added: "This is absolutely appalling from Alexander Zverev."

Commentator Jose Morgado said: "This is absolutely unacceptable. Something should be done here …"

The Twitter account of the Tennis Podcast posted: "This, from Alexander Zverev in Acapulco, should have serious repercussions."

Zverev is all but certain to receive a lengthy ban for the attack on the umpire. Under ATP rules, penalties for major offences include fines of up to US$25,000 or the amount of prize money won at the tournament, and/or suspension from ATP events for a maximum of one year.

Tennis pundits pointed out Australian Nick Kyrgios was banned from the tour for 16 weeks and fined US$113,000 for verbally abusing an umpire in 2019.