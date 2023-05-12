Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing

Team New Zealand’s plan to develop next generation as recruitment for Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams begins

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
The Youth and Women's America's Cup regattas will be contested on AC40s. Photo / America's Cup.

The Youth and Women's America's Cup regattas will be contested on AC40s. Photo / America's Cup.

Josh Junior is ready to guide the next generation of Kiwi America’s Cup athletes.

Next year’s event in Barcelona will be the first time women have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the America’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport