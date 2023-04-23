Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Team New Zealand’s Glenn Ashby turns focus to ‘innovation space’ after decorated career on water

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby after winning the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017. Photo / Photosport

Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby after winning the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017. Photo / Photosport

After a decorated career on the water, Glenn Ashby is taking a different tack.

Ashby skippered the Team New Zealand crew who wrestled the America’s Cup off Oracle Team USA in 2017, and was an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport