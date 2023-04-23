Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby after winning the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017. Photo / Photosport

After a decorated career on the water, Glenn Ashby is taking a different tack.

Ashby skippered the Team New Zealand crew who wrestled the America’s Cup off Oracle Team USA in 2017, and was an integral member of the group the defended it on home waters in 2021.

However, Ashby has not been with the team on the water in their preparations for their next defence in Barcelona in 2024, turning his attention instead to the innovation side of the sport.

Speaking to the Herald last month, Ashby said he was content and excited with where his career was heading after achieving a lot on the water.

“The space that I’m in personally is I’m really content with the direction I’ve taken over the last couple of years in that design and technology phase of my career,” Ashby said.

“I’ve loved sailing, I’ve loved the racing and being involved with high-performance racing for a long time, but the technology and innovation space is something that’s been super interesting for me over the past few years.

“My best value for myself and possibly things in the future will be pushing boundaries of speed again, but also design and technology.”

The Australian Olympic silver medallist joined Team New Zealand for their 2013 campaign after winning the Auld Mug with Oracle in 2010 and was able to hoist the oldest trophy in sports twice more with the Kiwi team.

Last year, he led Team New Zealand’s successful attempt at breaking the world landspeed record, driving their purpose-built land yacht Horonuku as it reached a top speed of 225.58kph to significantly improve on the record they had hoped to break.

“The project that we’ve just been through with the land speed project, I don’t think I would’ve been able to execute that five or 10 years ago. I don’t think I would have had the knowledge and expertise in the campaign management side of things to be able to pull that off to the level that we did. I’m certainly enjoying that space.

“We’ll see what happens in the future in terms of how much sailing I do. I certainly love the sport and feel like I have a lot to give back to the sport as we go into the future.”

While he won’t be back on the water with Team New Zealand in Barcelona, Ashby’s involvement with the Swiss SailGP team is expected to see him back on the water next month.

The 45-year-old linked with the team in an advisory role earlier in the year, but was called upon to fill the role of wing trimmer for the regattas in Christchurch last month and next month’s season finale in San Francisco.

It was an opportunity established through a previous relationship with members of the Swiss team, and will allow him to help the next generation of foiling sailors find their feet faster.

“I’m very happy to pass on knowledge and information to anyone and any team. I’ve been very open from a sailing side of things,” Ashby said.

“The America’s Cup, we try to keep things under wraps and have some secrecy around what you’re working on, but in an environment like [SailGP], it’s very open plan, the boats are all one-design and I’m happy to support the young and upcoming sailors coming through the ranks.

“Experience takes a long time to gather and if I can help some of the young girls and guys coming through who might be very talented but don’t necessarily have the hours of experience, if I can pass on some of my knowledge I’m really happy to do that.”



