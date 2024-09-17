“That was a confidential process and I won’t be naming the player involved.”
The player was sanctioned for misconduct under section 10 of NZR’s disciplinary rules which captures “conduct on or off the field during or in connection with a match including (without limitation) any tunnel, changing rooms and/or warm-up areas”.
And in this case, the panel looked to section nine of the rules – sanctions for foul play – to find an indication of what the penalty would’ve been if the offending had occurred during the game.