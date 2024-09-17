“That was a confidential process and I won’t be naming the player involved.”

The player was sanctioned for misconduct under section 10 of NZR’s disciplinary rules which captures “conduct on or off the field during or in connection with a match including (without limitation) any tunnel, changing rooms and/or warm-up areas”.

And in this case, the panel looked to section nine of the rules – sanctions for foul play – to find an indication of what the penalty would’ve been if the offending had occurred during the game.

Under law 9.12, a player must not physically abuse anyone, with offences ranging from biting, stamping, eye-gouging to striking with the head among others.

Penalties range at the low end from a two-week ban to a suspension of 18-plus weeks for offending at the top end – with a maximum penalty of 208 weeks.

The incident took place in June at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth. Photo / Robin Martin, RNZ

For punching or striking a player with the hand, arm, elbow or shoulder top-end offences attract a ban of 10-plus weeks with a maximum penalty of a year-long suspension.

It is understood the offending Spotswood player’s suspension will carry through to next season.

By comparison, in July, a Canterbury rugby coach was suspended for 15 weeks or matches for misconduct towards a referee.

The coach had been accused of assaulting a referee in Ashburton on July 20, at the end of the senior B semifinal match between Hampstead and Celtic.

A Mid Canterbury Rugby Union judicial hearing found the coach guilty of using threatening words or actions and grabbing the referee’s shirt.

The maximum penalty for the coach’s behaviour was 23 weeks suspension.

Sandle said the Coastal player who had been hit in Taranaki “was quite within his rights to take the incident up with the police”, which he believed he had done.

Police told RNZ “the investigation into this matter remains ongoing – charges have not yet been filed”.

Spotswood United and Coastal Rugby have been asked for comment.