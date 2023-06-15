Tall Ferns player Mary Goulding is out of critical condition. Photo / Tall Ferns

The Tall Ferns camp have been buoyed by recent news that their much-loved teammate Mary Goulding is out of critical condition and on the road to recovery following a serious car crash in Canterbury last month.

With the squad currently in Istanbul after competing in friendlies against Serbia, Poland and Turkey, their thoughts have been with their absent teammate as she continues to recover in Christchurch Hospital.

A video message from Goulding – the first time the Tall Ferns had seen her since training camp a month prior – surprised many of the squad prior to their second game against Serbia. In the video, she thanked her teammates for their ongoing support and encouraged the girls to “go hard” on the court.

Goulding’s parents, Tim and Jennifer, said that once Mary awoke from her coma she was keen to send something to Tall Ferns head coach Guy Molloy and the squad.

“It was the first thing she wanted to do that day, she had read the article about the team [in Europe] and wanted to encourage the girls,” Jennifer Goulding said.

In response, the Tall Ferns have put together a video of their own for Goulding - with messages from each member of the squad.

The Tall Ferns will shortly fly back to New Zealand to continue their build-up for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, tipping off from 26 June in Sydney.







