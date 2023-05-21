Tall Ferns player Mary Goulding is in a critical condition following a car crash. Photo / Tall Ferns

Friends of Mary Goulding have said she is the “kindest human ever” and paid tribute to her as an “incredible athlete” after the Tall Ferns star was critically hurt in a Canterbury car crash.

The Tall Ferns announced news of the car accident on social media late last night, asking people to send positive thoughts.

“Mary is a much-loved member of the Tall Ferns family, so please join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts, and prayers at this time,” read a message posted on the team’s Facebook account last night. “Kia kaha Mary.”

“Mary is literally the greatest human I have ever met,” American journalist Maria Trivelpiece told the Herald.

“She spent hours in college volunteering, helping people and just being the kindest human ever. She’s also an incredible athlete,” said Trivelpiece, who knew Goulding when she played basketball in the United States.

Bendigo Spirit is among the clubs posting messages of support for Mary Goulding.

Today, police said they were called to a serious crash in Rangiora after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Blackett and Durham Sts about 9.05am yesterday.

Both drivers were injured, one critically and one moderately.

The police said a scene examination has been carried out and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The accident occurred in the lead-up to a Tall Ferns squad of 18, including Goulding, heading to the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney in late June with a pre-tournament tour in Europe with games against Serbia, Turkey, and Poland between May 31 and June 13.

The 26-year-old has played basketball around the world, most recently for the Bendigo Spirit in the Australian WNBL.

The Victorian-based franchise has posted its thoughts about Goulding on social media, saying: “Join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The Bendigo Spirit has posted its thoughts on the accident on social media.

Similar messages were posted by Mainland Pouakai, the Upper South Region’s Professional Women’s Basketball franchise, the East Perth Eagles, another club Goulding has played for, and Southern Ohio.

After attending Rangiora High School, Goulding spent a year at Gillette College in Wyoming before being recruited by Fordham University.

She made her debut for the Tall Ferns in 2019 and made nine appearances for the national team.

At the 2-21 Fiba Asian Cup, she was the team’s most efficient shooter and a member of the Tall Ferns team that finished runners-up at the 2019 William Jones Cup in Taiwan.