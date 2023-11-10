Raglan Food Co. co-founder Latesha Randall talks about the company's environmental efforts. Video / Raglan Food Co

Trans-Tasman sport super couple Israel and Maria Folau recently forked out A$6.75 million on a new, six-bedroom, four-bathroom home near Brisbane.

The lavish estate in Brookfield, designed by Shaun Lockyer Architects, features an array of luxurious amenities including a wine cellar, billiards room, media rooms, and a spacious six-car garage. The property sits on a sprawling 1ha estate, boasting an elevated pool overlooking the grounds.

It was sold by Alan and Caroline McCulloch – the couple behind the women’s footwear label Frankie4 – and listed with A$7m to A$8m expectations. The property had more than 10,000 views within its first week on realestate.com.au.

Israel and Maria Folau's new $6.75m home near Brisbane. Photo / McGrath Paddington

The Folau’s have also sold two properties in Brisbane at minor losses – a waterfront Redcliffe building block for A$4.2m, having bought it for A$4.25m in 2022. He also sold a four-bedroom house in New Beith for A$1.26m, A$20,000 less than the A$1.28m he bought it for last year.

The property dealings come after Folau missed the Rugby World Cup for Tonga due to injury, three years after a legal battle over his contract with Rugby Australia following a homophobic post on social media.

Folau is currently playing in Japan’s Top League competition for NTT Communications Shining Arcs Tokyo-Bay Urayasu.

He was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for an Instagram post saying that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

“I have no regrets about anything but it’s led me here to Japan and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Folau told AFP in 2022.

“I’m just stoked to be playing rugby again. It’s a different experience to what I’m used to back in Australia but it’s something that I’m really enjoying.”

In 2019, the former Wallaby settled his explosive legal dispute with Rugby Australia (RA).

The 30-year-old was after $14 million in compensation for wrongful termination after RA sacked him for a code of conduct breach when he said on Instagram earlier this year “hell awaits” gay people.

RA was determined to hold its ground as mediation ordered by the Federal Circuit Court began this week and a marathon 12-hour session on Monday failed to yield a result as both sides remained at loggerheads.

However, Folau and RA released a joint statement saying they had reached an agreement, settling for a confidential amount.