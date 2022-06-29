The All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

TAB NZ is putting its money where its mouth is by backing the All Blacks to win Saturday's first test against Ireland at Eden Park, and giving back to its customers if they don't.

TAB customers can get their money back as a bonus bet of up to $100 if the All Blacks don't beat Ireland.

"After a week of asking the Irish team to consider the odds, we've done the same," TAB NZ general manager of marketing and customer experience Jodi Williams said.

"We're adding to our support of the All Blacks by giving customers a free swing at beating the Irish. We're confident the All Blacks will win this weekend but in the unlikely event they don't, we're willing to take the hit on the loss through our 'Backing Black' promotion.

"Our customers who bet on the All Blacks to win at Eden Park will get up to $100 of their money back as a bonus bet if the Irish can do the unthinkable and win on New Zealand soil."

This offer will be on the 'Match Result' market - so if Ireland win, or if it's a draw, customers can get up to $100 back as a bonus bet if they placed a bet on the All Blacks in that market.

"We've never offered a promotion like this on the All Blacks before," Williams said.

"We've been talking the talk with our billboards asking the Irish team to "Consider The Odds" so it seems only fair that we should walk the walk with this promotion. We wouldn't be surprised if more than 50,000 Kiwi rugby fans get on board.

"We would love to see New Zealanders get behind the All Blacks against one of our friendly rivals, and to have a free bet on us in the unlikely event the All Blacks lose."

The offer starts on Thursday, 30 July. For terms and conditions, go to tab.co.nz.

Match result odds as at 2.30pm, Wednesday, 29 June:

$1.27 New Zealand

$3.60 Ireland

$21 Draw