Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

T20 Cricket World Cup: Nine key factors in the Black Caps’ semifinal against Pakistan

Chris Rattue
By
4 mins to read
Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket. Photo / Photosport

Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps’ long campaign to win a world tournament continues at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they play Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal starting at 9pm on Wednesday.

Here are nine things

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport