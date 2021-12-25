Sydney to Hobart 2021 guide: Start time, how to watch, yachts, results, tracker, distance, Covid

Yachts line up in the harbour for the start during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo / Getty

Yachts line up in the harbour for the start during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo / Getty

Last year the famous race was called off at the last minute. This year it's going ahead with around 90 yachts and their crews heading south.

We take a look at the favourites, the yachts heading south and how to follow the famous race which starts on Boxing Day.

Line honours favourites

Big is best and there are three mighty big 100-footers - the maximum size for boats - in this edition in Sydney skipper Christian Beck's LawConnect, Peter Harburg's Black Jack and the David Witt skippered Scallywag which is usually based in Hong Kong.

The overall contenders

Until the weather forecast settles, it could be any one of a number of yachts.

There's the former winner, Alive from Tasmania, and then the two-time winner Ichi Ban, raced by Matt Allen.

Other yachts showing good form in the lead-up include David Griffith's Whisper, the Sydney yachts URM and Zen and even the supermaxi LawConnect.

If it is a small boat race there are a number of contenders including the smallest boat, the 30-footer Gun Runner.

Peter Harburg's Black Jack is one of the favourites for line honours. Photo / Getty

History

The race started as a cruise to Hobart in 1945 with just nine yachts and their crews taking part.

It is now recognised as one of the great ocean races in the world despite there being no prizemoney for winners, just some impressive silverware.

Covid

Last year the race was cancelled on December 20 after a coronavirus cluster on the northern beaches of Sydney where many sailors reside.

This year all sailors must be double vaccinated and also do a Covid test 72 hours before the start to be eligible to race.

Previous overall winners in 2021 race

Solveig – 1954, when owned by Trygve and Magnus Halvorsen, but taken to Hobart by Captain Stan Darling

Love & War – 1974, 1978, when owned by Peter Kurts and 2006 owned by Simon Kurts, but taken to Hobart by Lindsay May

Wild Oats (Farr 43) – 1993, owned by Roger Hickman/Bruce Foye/Lance Peckman and 2014 as Wild Rose, owned by Roger Hickman

Oskana – 2013 as Victoire when owned by Darryl Hodgkinson

Quest – 2008 owned by Bob Steel, and as Balance 2015 for Paul Clitheroe

Ichi Ban - 2017 and 2019, owned by Matt Allen

Alive - 2018, owned by Phillip Turner

Wild Oats will be back racing in the 2021 race. Photo / Getty

The start

The Sydney to Hobart fleet is sent on its way from a start line near Shark Island on Sydney Harbour.

The race is sent on its way when a canon fires at 3pm (NZT).

The fleet will start off different start lines off Nielsen Park with boats on the northern line rounding Victor Mark and boats on the southern lines rounding X-Ray Mark at the Heads.

The larger boats in the fleet will start off the front line, just north of Shark Island. The rest of the fleet will start from the southern lines, 0.2 nautical miles between each.

Having two rounding marks at Sydney Heads will compensate for the distance between the lines before the fleet heads to sea on the ocean voyage to Hobart.

The fleet

The fleet ranges in size from 100 foot to 30 foot. For the first time a division of two-handed boats are competing in the Sydney to Hobart. However they are not eligible for the overall win.

The fleet head for Hobart during the 2019 edition of the race. Photo / Getty

The course

The Sydney to Hobart fleet heads out through Sydney Heads, turns right and heads south down the coast.

Yachts then race across the infamous Bass Strait and down the east coast of Tasmania, through Storm Bay and on to the finish line on the Derwent River in Hobart.

Race distance

The rhumb line - the shortest distance between Sydney and Hobart is 628 nautical miles. However, yachts will tack and gybe their way south dependant on wind direction and cover significantly more ground.

How to follow the race

The course of yachts can be followed on a race tracker on the race website which is activated once the race has started.

The tracker obtains a position using the GPS satellite network and then transmits that position using the Iridium satellite network.

Record breakers

Line honours race records since 1945:

1945 - Rani (UK) 6 days 14hrs 22 Min 0secs

1946 - Morna (NSW) 5:02:53:33

1957 - Kurrewa IV (NSW) 3:18:30:9

1962 - Ondine (US) 3:03:49:16

1973 - Helsal (NSW) 3:01:32:09

1975 - Kialoa (US) 2:14:36:56

1999 - Nokia (Den/Aus) 1:19:48:12

2005 - Wild Oats XI (NSW) 1:18:40:10

2012 - Wild Oats XI (NSW) 1: 18. 23.12.

2016 - Perpetual Loyal (NSW) 1:13.31.20

2017 - LDV Comanche (NSW) 1:09.15.24

LDV Comanche sails up the harbour towards Sydney Heads in 2017. Photo / Getty

Facts and figures

-The largest fleet set sail in 1994, the 50th Anniversary of the race. That year 371 yachts started

-This years's fleet boasts a new double-handed class with the two-strong crews racing alongside fully crewed boats.

-The slowest winner was the yacht Christina which took six days, 18 hours, 51 minutes and 15 seconds to complete the 630nm journey in 1946.

-The closest finish was back in 1982 when just seven seconds separated Condor of Bermuda and Apollo.

-Freya which won the race three times in succession in 1963-64-65 boats the best Hobart record.

-The best line honours record is held by Morna which was first to Hobart in 1946-47-48 and when renamed Kurrewa IV was first home in 1954, 1956 and 1957.