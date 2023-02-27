Supershorts: The one certainty about Warriors campaign

Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

Shaun to run

If there is one certainty about the New Zealand Warriors’ 2023 league campaign — which starts on Friday against the Newcastle Knights — it is that Shaun Johnston’s contribution and influence will divide opinion. While he will still win the Warriors a few games with mercurial brilliance, form suggests he could also cost them just as many with poor defence and bad decision making.

So look for one of four potential cut-and-paste scenarios to emerge weekly:

● If Johnston plays and the Warriors lose, he must be dropped.

● If Johnston doesn’t play and the Warriors lose, he must be returned to the starting line-up.

● If Johnston does play and the Warriors win, the magic has returned.

● If Johnston doesn’t play and the Warriors win, it is the dawn of a new era.

Caveat: Johnston’s input will be irrelevant if half the Warriors team lose the ball when tackled.

Shaun Johnson during a New Zealand One Warriors training session at Mt Smart No. 3 field, Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday 26 January 2023. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Ferns concerns

There has been no word yet on who the Football Ferns — these days fast becoming otherwise known as New Zealand Nil — will play in the April international football window.

But purely for squad confidence, it needs to be someone eminently beatable, given they have chalked up five home defeats in a row in recent weeks and haven’t won an international at home in over a decade.

Some Football Ferns observations after their two losses to Argentina this week:

● New Zealand seldom go forward with many players or keep possession long enough to make an impact.

● So often when the Ferns look to attack, the pass is dire and the opposition defence mops up possession with ease.

● The bulk of our Ferns suffer a glaring technical deficit compared with opponents, and it is a mystery that professional players can’t pass with both feet.

● When the ball is being played out from the back, ball speed is far too slow, while crosses are completely random.

● Weird that Michaela Foster — a mere training squad fullback at the start of the week who has yet to start an international — should emerge as the team’s free-kick specialist in Auckland.

● At Ferns matches, you could buy key rings, scarves, and T-shirts, but the most classical match souvenir — a programme — did not exist.

● In every other World Cup, New Zealand’s home team strip has been white. Who changed it to black, and why?

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Running it off

It was Boys Own stuff when guard Barry Brown Jr racked up 32 points in just under 26 minutes to steer the New Zealand Breakers to a 92-77 win over the Tasmania JackJumpers and a berth in basketball’s NBL grand final — all while nursing a broken bone in his left hand.

But even that “handy” effort wouldn’t crack the pantheon of the finest (Kiwi-related) sports heroics while under an injury cloud. Here’s five top-tier instances of players shrugging off serious injury:

● Bert Sutcliffe was hit on the side of the head and went out like a light when batting against South Africa in the Johannesburg cricket test in December 1953. In an era before helmets, let alone concussion tests, and with blood pouring out, he was taken to hospital, where he fainted twice more. But determined to help his team avoid the follow-on and with his head swathed in bandages, he skolled a double shot of whisky and returned to the crease to smash a defiant 80 in 59 minutes.

● All Blacks legend Colin “Pinetree” Meads played nearly an entire game of rugby with a broken arm against Border at East London (South Africa) in 1970. Meads played on, claiming it was just a pinched nerve, and even scored a try for good measure.

● Kiwis hard man Mark Broadhurst endured a brutal stoush with Newtown’s Steve Bowden when playing for Manly in the 1981 New South Wales Rugby Football League premiership semifinal. Broadhurst copped two headbutts which left him with two black eyes and a shattered cheekbone. But he played on and later shrugged off the incident as “just one of those things”.

● Showing the most testicular fortitude of all was Wayne “Buck” Shelford. When the All Blacks played France in the infamous “Battle of Nantes” in 1986, 20 minutes in, a French boot found its way into Buck’s groin. It ripped his scrotum, leaving him with one testicle hanging free, while he also managed to lose a few teeth. Shelford had his injury stitched on the sideline and played on until deep into the second half, when a further knock to the head finally saw him bow out.

● All Black Richie McCaw played the 2011 Rugby World Cup with a broken foot, having suffered a fifth metatarsal stress fracture. He was unable to train between games during the Cup and got by purely off adrenaline.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 19: Barry Brown Jr of the Breakers drives to the basket during game three of the NBL Semi Final series match between New Zealand Breakers and the Tasmania Jackjumpers at Spark Arena, on February 19, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images)

“We talked last week about ...”

Following reader feedback from last week’s Talk Like a Cricket Parrot short, here are 10 more overstated facts to listen for from the commentary box.

● They’re a knowledgeable cricket crowd in Wellington.

● One of the keys to success in New Zealand is knowing where your off stump is.

● Kane Williamson is one of those batsmen who never gets tired of batting.

● NZ teams are at their best when they take the fight to the opposition.

● Part of the art of spin is getting the field you want.

● Tom Latham is used to batting on a green top.

● When you are playing on-drives, you know you are in good form.

● Devon Conway is one of those batters whose score sneaks up on you.

● Dropping a catch just takes the wind out of the sails for a fielding team.

● The last thing they need is a run out.

Devine inspiration lacking

Sophie Devine is New Zealand’s most important female cricketer but she had a shocker at the Twenty20 World Cup and simply didn’t fire.

In four innings, she scored 19 runs at an average of 6.33 and a strike rate of just 61.3, and didn’t bowl a ball. Worst return for a Kiwi player of her stature.