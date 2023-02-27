Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Supershorts: The one certainty about Warriors campaign

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

A quirky look at the world of sport..

Shaun to run

If there is one certainty about the New Zealand Warriors’ 2023 league campaign — which starts on Friday against the Newcastle Knights — it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport