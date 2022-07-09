Shane van Gisbergen claims his second straight victory after final-lap dramas at the Townsville 500. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

Shane van Gisbergen claims his second straight victory after final-lap dramas at the Townsville 500. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

In one of the most dramatic finishes seen in recent years, Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has completed a Townsville 500 sweep.

Van Gisbergen held closest title rival Anton De Pasquale, even after De Pasquale made up huge ground on the Red Bull Commodore in the closing laps - and came within a whisker of stealing a late win.

De Pasquale caught van Gisbergen on the final lap and sent the points leader into a spin at the final corner as he tried to push the Shell Ford Mustang into the lead in the dying moments of the race.

De Pasquale attempted a redress to the chequered flag, but van Gisbergen pushed him over the line. Officials quickly hit De Pasquale with a five-second time penalty, handing victory to van Gisbergen.

"He had a go, you have to respect that," van Gisbergen said.

Shane van Gisbergen. Photo / Getty

It helped van Gisbergen to his 11th win of 2022, his 10th in Townsville and 65th of his career.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver extended his lead over De Pasquale to 274 points.

Triple Eight also regained the teams' championship points lead from Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Cam Waters completed the podium after a battle with former teammate Chaz Mostert.