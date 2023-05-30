All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes have won the tug-of-war to sign Clark Laidlaw as head coach from next year.

The Herald understands the Hurricanes fended off the Blues to secure Laidlaw, the New Zealand Sevens and national under-20s coach, to succeed Jason Holland.

After missing out on Dave Rennie and Joe Schmidt, the Blues made a compelling pitch for Laidlaw to replace Leon MacDonald at the helm next year.

Holland and MacDonald are set to join Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching team in 2024.

Laidlaw has, however, knocked back the Blues to commit his future to the Hurricanes. The Blues will now be forced to hunt for their fourth-choice head coach to replace MacDonald.

Laidlaw’s previous connection to the Hurricanes, after working as an assistant to Mark Hammett and then Chris Boyd as the Wellington franchise captured their sole Super Rugby title in 2015, was a major factor in his decision to turn down the Blues approach.

The Scotsman, who relocated to New Zealand 15 years ago, transformed the men’s sevens team during his seven-year tenure with a run that includes Commonwealth Games gold and bronze, and Olympic silver medals. His departure comes on the eve of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

“I am really proud of all we have achieved with the All Blacks Sevens,” Laidlaw said.

“We’ve seen a lot of success but also had our fair share of challenges. The ability to coach a national team for pinnacle events, with the opportunities, learnings and team connections that come with it is really special. It felt like the right time to take on a new challenge as head coach of the Hurricanes, while building on what is already a really strong team.”

After guiding the sevens team to the latest World Series title Laidlaw immediately took charge of the national under-20s for two tests against Australia in Wellington this week, before travelling to South Africa for their World Cup through June and July.

The Junior Wallabies won the opening test 34-26 on Monday.

Clark Laidlaw will trim his Olympic squad from 22 to 13 late next month. Photo / Photosport

The Herald understands the Crusaders are also reaching the pointy end of their search to replace Robertson, with Rob Penney emerging as the favourite to assume charge next year.

The Crusaders are thought to be choosing between former All Blacks lock Ross Filipo and Penney.

Given their relatively inexperienced coaching team, that will next year feature former All Blacks openside Matt Todd’s inclusion alongside Tamati Ellison, Dan Perrin and James Marshall, the Crusaders are thought to be leaning towards appointing the experienced Penney.

Penney first worked as Crusaders assistant to Robbie Deans in 2005. He then led Canterbury to four NPC titles but in his last head coaching role, following stints in Ireland and Japan, he was dismissed early in the second of a three-year deal with the Waratahs after five straight losses to start the 2021 season.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee was chuffed to lock in Laidlaw as the next Hurricanes coach.

“His coaching record speaks for itself in terms of success,” Lee said.

“He’s done a superb job for the sevens, so we’re thrilled to see him return to the Hurricanes and continue to build on the great work of Jason Holland and the current wider coaching team. Clark will bring a unique set of skills to the Hurricanes and help our club realise its ambitions.

“Obviously, having been assistant coach to the Hurricanes from 2013-2015, he already has some fantastic connections and relationships in the club. We’re excited about what he will bring to the club on-field but also look forward to watching his influence on the culture and our people.”

NZR general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum congratulated Laidlaw on his new role with the Hurricanes, while acknowledging his service and success with the men’s sevens team.

“Clark’s move to the Hurricanes is an exciting progression in his coaching career and is a great example of how new and different experiences develop our top coaches.

“He has constantly challenged himself throughout his six-year tenure with the All Blacks Sevens, developed a large number of young men on and off the field, and achieved a huge amount of success.”