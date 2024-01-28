An impressive spell from Central Hinds bowler Rosemary Mair wasn’t enough to douse the Wellington Blaze in the Super Smash T20 cricket final as Amelia Kerr’s 35 helped fire the side to a one-run victory.

Mair played her part for the Hinds at Eden Park, finishing her four overs with stunning figures of 4-5 and one maiden to play a major role in the Blaze being all out for 89 after their allotted overs.

“With a bit of rain around I was just [trying] to go full and straight. I’m a skiddy bowler anyway so I was just hoping it would skid on,” Mair told TVNZ after the innings.

The Blaze were in all sorts of trouble early in their innings - shortened to 17 overs due to rain in Auckland - with Mair striking in the game’s third over to dismiss Sophie Devine, before wickets in each of the following three overs saw the Wellington side languishing at 24-4.

Led by Kerr, they were able to get back on track before Kate Chandler was dismissed. When Kerr was eventually caught off the bowling of Mair in the final over, the Blaze had worked their way to a total that, with a bit of work, they could defend.

The Hinds’ chase got off to a strong start through Hollie Armitage and Natalie Dodd, both getting starts before being dismissed for 21 and 17 respectively.

52-2 with five overs in hand, the Hinds would have backed themselves home, especially as Thamsyn Newton and Hannah Rowe settled into their work.

Even when Rowe departed for 12 at the start of the 16th over, the Hinds were able to score eight from the remaining five balls to leave the team needing 10 to win from the final over.

A couple of wides helped their cause, but the Blaze kept their cool and held the Hinds one run short of their 89 and lifted the title.