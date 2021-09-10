Super Rugby's Western Force want Hawke's Bay Magpies coach Mark Ozich

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich is considering a coaching role with Western Force. Photo / NZME

Magpies head coach Mark Ozich is considering a coaching role with Western Force. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Magpies' coach Mark Ozich could be heading to Oz.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the popular Magpies coach has been offered a role on the Western Force coaching roster and is considering the step up to Super rugby.

However, the deal is yet to be confirmed and no contract has been signed.

The Magpies squad was told of Ozich's prospective move on Friday.

Ozich has successfully guided Hawke's Bay to premiership and Ranfurly Shield success since 2017.

In 2020 he told Hawke's Bay Today he was contracted until the end of the 2021 season 'depending on how things go'.

Things have since gone well for the popular coach, who is respected for his technical coaching nous and player management skills.

In 2020, the Magpies won the championship and the Ranfurly Shield.

Western Force, formed in 2006, finished third in Super Rugby Australia in 2021 with 4 wins and 4 losses.

It was an upward move from 2020, when the team was last in the Super Rugby AU competition.

When the New Zealand and Australian Super rugby powers combined in 2021, the Force landed eighth on the table after losing all 5 matches.



Ozich's coaching CV has included coaching or assisting with NZ Secondary School teams and the Southland Stags.

A role at Hastings Boys' High lured him to Hawke's Bay in 2016.

From Hastings Boys', Ozich transitioned to an assistant role with the Magpies in 2017, before securing the vacant head coach position in November that year after Hawke's Bay Magpies coach Craig Philpott took up a job with New Zealand Rugby.

In 2019, after good team performances, Ozich's two-year contract was extended.

In a preseason interview in 2020, he revealed honesty was a key element of his coaching philosophy.

"I think, keeping it really simple for the guys around honesty, an honest effort, honesty around homework, honesty with your performance."

Ozich also has a knack for identifying and bringing young talent into the game, and a healthy respect for fans.