Coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders celebrates after winning the Super Rugby Pacific final. Photo / Getty

Scott Robertson has penned a goodbye letter to Crusaders faithful on his last day as an employee at Rugby Park.

The next All Blacks coach has thanked players and their families for their support and respect - and for keeping him accountable.

Robertson says so much of who he and his family is - and who he aspires to be - is linked to red and black.

“This week was my last at Rugby Park and boy does it feel strange to say that,” Robertson said in the message, shared by the Crusaders.

“My time as a Crusaders head coach is over and my focus has shifted to my ever-supportive family and my own development ahead of the next big challenge,” it continued.

“This is a moment to thank everyone for their role they’ve had in my career. An attempt to put gratitude into words. I did this with great people.”

“Razor” - as he’s known - won seven Super Rugby titles as coach and four as a player.

“There are 282 men who’ve taken the field in the Crusaders jersey. I’m Crusader #26. To have been able to give back to a jersey that’s given me so much, that’s so special to me,” Roberson said in his letter.

“Now I join the watchtower proud with our brothers, seven titles as a coach, four as a player. And a long list of incredible men for whom I was a coach and now a friend. I’m a better man for it.”

“Stay sharp, Crusade on,” he ended the letter.

He takes over from Ian Foster as All Blacks coach in November.