Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series - Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby - who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Blues team to face Hurricanes

Blues coach Vern Cotter has sent in-form Hoskins Sotutu to the bench for this weekend’s Super Rugby round, with the Blues set to travel to Wellington to take on the Hurricanes on Saturday night at 7:05pm.

Recently re-signed loose-forward Anton Segner returns to the starting side at blindside, partnering captain Dalton Papali’i and Akira Ioane who shifts to number eight for the match.

Laghlan McWhannell and Cameron Suafoa will lock the Blues scrum this weekend after Sam Darry was ruled out for six to eight weeks with an MCL knee injury.

All Blacks Finlay Christie and Rieko Ioane return to the starting VX at halfback and centre respectively.

1. Joshua Fusitu’a

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Marcel Renata

4. Laghlan McWhannell

5. Cameron Suafoa

6. Anton Segner

7. Dalton Papali’i (captain)

8. Akira Ioane

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. AJ Lam

12. Harry Plummer

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Jordan Lay

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Hoskins Sotutu

21. Adrian Choat

22. Taufa Funaki

23. Cole Forbes

Hoskins Sotutu has five tries in the opening two rounds of Super Rugby. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs team to face Reds

The Chiefs have made a number of changes for round three as they take on the Reds this Saturday at 9.35pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Super Rugby debuts loom for North Harbour loose forward Wallace Sititi and Taranaki first-five Josh Jacomb, who are both named on the bench.

After starting last week in the reserves, one-time All Black Josh Ioane gets the nod at fullback.

Simon Parker also moves into the starting lineup as openside flanker, as does Cortez Ratima at halfback and Daniel Rona in the midfield. Shaun Stevenson shifts to the wing to accommodate Ioane at fullback for a new-look backline.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Simon Parker

8. Luke Jacobson (captain)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Shaun Stevenson

15. Josh Ioane

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Ollie Norris

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Wallace Sititi (potential debut)

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Josh Jacomb (potential debut)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Josh Ioane has a chance to impress at fullback for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Highlanders team to face Waratahs

Ethan de Groot will lead out the Highlanders for the first time as captain on Friday night when they face the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium, Sydney kicking off at 9.35pm.

The most significant change can be seen in the loose forwards, with Tom Sanders set to make his Highlanders debut and earn his 47th cap after stints for both the Chiefs and Crusaders before his time in Japan.

Nikora Broughton also earns his first start while powerhouse Hugh Renton retains his spot at the back of the scrum. The Highlanders aim for consistency in the backline that showed promise in round two against the Blues, with the pairing of Rhys Patchell and Folau Fakatava proving fruitful.

1. Ethan de Groot (captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Fabian Holland

5. Max Hicks

6. Tom Sanders

7. Nikora Broughton

8. Hugh Renton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert (vice-captain)

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Ricky Jackson

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Sean Withy

20. Billy Harmon

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Jonah Lowe

Folau Fakatava was a standout for the Highlanders in round two. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders team to face Fijian Drua

Looking for their first win in the 2024 Super Rugby season, the Crusaders have named a couple of debutants ahead of their trip to north to take on the Fijian Drua, kickoff 2.05pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Riley Hohepa comes in to provide cover for Taha Kemara, after joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana. Midfielder Jone Rova could also see a Crusaders debut.

Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Macca Springer and Dallas McLeod won’t play against the Drua, with Penney citing a stretch of three New Zealand derbies following their return from Fiji.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (captain)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Taha Kemara

11. Manasa Mataele

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Riley Hohepa

17. Jone Rova

18. Mitchell Drummond

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Jamie Hannah

21. Seb Calder

22. Kershawl Sykes-Martin

23. Ioane Moananu

The Crusaders will be hoping to turn around last year's 24-25 to the Drua. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika team to face Rebels

