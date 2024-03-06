Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series - Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby - who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Blues team to face Hurricanes
Blues coach Vern Cotter has sent in-form Hoskins Sotutu to the bench for this weekend’s Super Rugby round, with the Blues set to travel to Wellington to take on the Hurricanes on Saturday night at 7:05pm.
Recently re-signed loose-forward Anton Segner returns to the starting side at blindside, partnering captain Dalton Papali’i and Akira Ioane who shifts to number eight for the match.
Laghlan McWhannell and Cameron Suafoa will lock the Blues scrum this weekend after Sam Darry was ruled out for six to eight weeks with an MCL knee injury.
All Blacks Finlay Christie and Rieko Ioane return to the starting VX at halfback and centre respectively.
1. Joshua Fusitu’a
2. Kurt Eklund
3. Marcel Renata
4. Laghlan McWhannell
5. Cameron Suafoa
6. Anton Segner
7. Dalton Papali’i (captain)
8. Akira Ioane
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. AJ Lam
12. Harry Plummer
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves
16. Ricky Riccitelli
17. Jordan Lay
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Josh Beehre
20. Hoskins Sotutu
21. Adrian Choat
22. Taufa Funaki
23. Cole Forbes
Chiefs team to face Reds
The Chiefs have made a number of changes for round three as they take on the Reds this Saturday at 9.35pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Super Rugby debuts loom for North Harbour loose forward Wallace Sititi and Taranaki first-five Josh Jacomb, who are both named on the bench.
After starting last week in the reserves, one-time All Black Josh Ioane gets the nod at fullback.
Simon Parker also moves into the starting lineup as openside flanker, as does Cortez Ratima at halfback and Daniel Rona in the midfield. Shaun Stevenson shifts to the wing to accommodate Ioane at fullback for a new-look backline.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Tupou Vaa’i
5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Simon Parker
8. Luke Jacobson (captain)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Daniel Rona
14. Shaun Stevenson
15. Josh Ioane
Reserves
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Ollie Norris
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
20. Wallace Sititi (potential debut)
21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
22. Josh Jacomb (potential debut)
23. Anton Lienert-Brown
Highlanders team to face Waratahs
Ethan de Groot will lead out the Highlanders for the first time as captain on Friday night when they face the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium, Sydney kicking off at 9.35pm.
The most significant change can be seen in the loose forwards, with Tom Sanders set to make his Highlanders debut and earn his 47th cap after stints for both the Chiefs and Crusaders before his time in Japan.
Nikora Broughton also earns his first start while powerhouse Hugh Renton retains his spot at the back of the scrum. The Highlanders aim for consistency in the backline that showed promise in round two against the Blues, with the pairing of Rhys Patchell and Folau Fakatava proving fruitful.
1. Ethan de Groot (captain)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Fabian Holland
5. Max Hicks
6. Tom Sanders
7. Nikora Broughton
8. Hugh Renton
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert (vice-captain)
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
16. Ricky Jackson
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Sean Withy
20. Billy Harmon
21. James Arscott
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Jonah Lowe
Crusaders team to face Fijian Drua
Looking for their first win in the 2024 Super Rugby season, the Crusaders have named a couple of debutants ahead of their trip to north to take on the Fijian Drua, kickoff 2.05pm at Churchill Park, Lautoka.
Riley Hohepa comes in to provide cover for Taha Kemara, after joining Rob Penney’s squad as injury cover for Rivez Reihana. Midfielder Jone Rova could also see a Crusaders debut.
Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Macca Springer and Dallas McLeod won’t play against the Drua, with Penney citing a stretch of three New Zealand derbies following their return from Fiji.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (captain)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Willi Heinz
10. Taha Kemara
11. Manasa Mataele
12. David Havili
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Riley Hohepa
17. Jone Rova
18. Mitchell Drummond
19. Tahlor Cahill
20. Jamie Hannah
21. Seb Calder
22. Kershawl Sykes-Martin
23. Ioane Moananu
Moana Pasifika team to face Rebels
