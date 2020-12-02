Super Rugby squads revealed: Who has made your favourite side

Caleb Clarke in action for the Blues. Photosport

Blues

The Blues squad includes 12 current or former All Blacks and two Samoa World Cup players in their 38-strong squad that comprises seven rookies.

Strong performances in 2020 led to Alex Hodgman, Akira Ioane, Caleb Clarke and Hoskins Sotutu progressing to the All Blacks for the Bledisloe Cup-Tri Nations campaign to join fellow Blues players Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papalii, Rieko Ioane and newly signed Nepo Laulala. Ray Niuia, who missed the 2020 season with injury, and Auckland prop James Lay were both in the Manu Samoa team in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The rookies include sought-after teenage talent, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki), Sam Darry (Canterbury), Taine Plumtree (Wellington) and the Auckland quartet of Soane Vikena, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan and Lay.

Blues ' 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Hookers: Ray Niuia (Tasman), James Parsons (North Harbour), Soane Vikena (Auckland).

Props: Alex Hodgman (Auckland), Nepo Laulala (Counties Manukau), James Lay (Auckland), Marcel Renata (Auckland), Karl Tu'inukuafe (North Harbour), Ofa Tuungafasi (Auckland).

Locks: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti (North Harbour), Sam Darry (Canterbury), Josh Goodhue (Northland), Jacob Pierce (North Harbour), Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland).

Loose forwards: Blake Gibson (Auckland), Dillon Hunt (North Harbour), Akira Ioane (Auckland), Dalton Papalii (Counties Manukau), Taine Plumtree (Wellington), Tom Robinson (Northland), Hoskins Sotutu (Auckland).

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie (Tasman), Sam Nock (Northland), Jonathan Ruru (Auckland).

Inside backs: Otere Black (Bay of Plenty), Stephen Perofeta (Taranaki), Harry Plummer (Auckland).

Midfield: TJ Faiane (Auckland), Rieko Ioane (Auckland), Tanielu Tele'a (Auckland).

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke (Auckland), AJ Lam (Auckland), Jone Macilai-Tori (Northland), Emoni Narawa (Bay of Plenty), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki), Zarn Sullivan (Auckland), Mark Telea (Tasman).

Chiefs

Bryn Gatland's decision to sign with the Chiefs for the next three years was made without the input of his father.

Warren Gatland will leave his post as Chiefs coach for a year to lead the British and Irish Lions in their series against the Springboks. He will return to the Super Rugby franchise in 2022 for the final two years of his contract, with Bay of Plenty coach Clayton McMillan taking over for the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old Gatland will make up a third of the Chiefs first-five contingent for the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season, being joined by Kaleb Trask and the uncapped Rivez Reihana.

Brodie Retallick's sabbatical means the locking group is rather thin, with 21-year-old Naitoa Ah Kuoi and 20-year-old Tupou Vaa'i the most experienced options.

The team's bulk of class resides in the loose forwards, with Sam Cane, Lachlan Boshier, Luke Jacobson, Pita Gus Sowakula and Mitch Karpik on the books.

Chiefs' 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Hookers: Nathan Harris (Bay of Plenty), Bradley Slater (Taranaki), Samisoni Taukei'aho (Waikato)

Props: Sione Mafileo (North Harbour) Atunaisa Moli (Tasman), Ollie Norris (Waikato), Reuben O'Neill (Taranaki), Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty), Angus Ta'avao (Auckland)

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Wellington), Josh Lord (Taranaki), Laghlan McWhannell (Waikato), Tupou Vaa'i (Taranaki)

Loose Forwards: Kaylum Boshier (Taranaki) Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki), Mitchell Brown (Taranaki), Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty), Pita Gus Sowakula (Taranaki), Luke Jacobson (Waikato), Mitchell Karpik (Bay of Plenty), Simon Parker (Waikato)

Halfbacks: Xavier Roe (Waikato) Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Bay of Plenty), Brad Weber (Hawke's Bay)

First five-eighths: Bryn Gatland (North Harbour), Rivez Reihana (Waikato), Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato), Alex Nankivell (Tasman), Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato), Quinn Tupaea (Waikato)

Outside backs: Jonah Lowe (Hawke's Bay), Damian McKenzie (Waikato), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau), Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour), Chase Tiatia (Bay of Plenty)

Sean Wainui (Taranaki).

Hurricanes

The Hurricanes will have plenty of experience among the ranks, including All Blacks Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape.

Julian Savea also makes his return to the side, following his return from France and a stand-out season for the Wellington Lions.

Hawke's Bay's Lolagi Visinia and Wellington's Pepesana Patafilo will take up the final two spots in next year's Hurricanes roster.

Hurricanes' 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Forwards

Tevita Mafileo, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax , Pouri Rakete-Stones, Alex Fidow, Fraser Armstrong, Dane Coles, Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Scott Scrafton, Kane Le'aupepe, James Blackwell, Liam Mitchell, Ardie Savea, Brayden Iose, Devan Flanders, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita, Reed Prinsep, Gareth Evans.

Backs

Luke Campbell, Jamie Booth, Jonathan Taumateine, Simon Hickey, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Ruben Love, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Vince Aso, Billy Proctor, Danny Toala, Wes Goosen, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Julian Savea, Lolagi Visinia, Pepesana Patafilo.

Crusaders

The Crusaders will be without three key backs to kick-off Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021, but an injection of youth should help cover the losses.

All Black Braydon Ennor will miss the entire competition with an ACL injury he suffered in September. Fellow international George Bridge along with Manasa Mataele will miss the first half of the competition, both with pectoral injuries.

Coach Scott Robertson says they have plenty of depth to lean on, something you need if you want to win titles.

"Braydon's out for Aotearoa, and Bridgey and Manasa are out for half… we're lucky we've got some great depth that can come in.

"We've got a lot of guys that can play in multiple positions like a Dave Havili and Leicester Fainga'anuku.

"Leicester during Mitre 10 Cup was carrying a few people out the on the field, he's an awesome talent. If you want to win championships you need depth and if George is out, Leicester comes in. There's great completion in all positions."

The four-time defending champions welcome rookies Isaiah Punivai, Chay Fihaki, Taimati Williams and Fletcher Newell, who have all come through the academy and provincial rugby to earn spots.

Crusaders' 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Forwards: Michael Alaalatoa, Scott Barrett (C), Ethan Blackadder, George Bower,Tom Christie, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili, Oliver Jager, Andrew Makalio, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell, Luke Romano, Tom Sanders, Quinten Strange, Codie Taylor, Isileli Tuungafasi, Samuel Whitelock, Tamaiti Williams.

Backs: George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Brett Cameron, Mitchell Drummond, Ereatara Enari, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Chay Fihaki, Jack Goodhue, Bryn Hall, David Havili, Will Jordan, Manasa Mataele, Dallas McLeod, Richie Mo'unga, Isaiah Punivai, Sevu Reece.

Highlanders

There are six new faces and two returning players among the Highlanders squad. The squad features 22 forwards and 17 backs and will again be co-captained by Ash Dixon and Aaron Smith.

A returning familiar face is former All Black Liam Squire who last played for the team in 2019 and has been back in NZ rehabilitating an injury after a brief stint playing in Japan, he is expected to be back to full fitness by the time the competition starts in February.

The big loose forward at full fitness will add some punch to an already exciting looking set of loose forwards with the exciting Japanese World Cup player Kazuki Himeno included along with former Crusader Billy Harmon and James Lentjes returning from injury after missing Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020.

Highlanders' 2021 Super Rugby squad:

Front Row: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Ayden Johnstone, Ethan De Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Hohneck, Liam Coltman, Ash Dixon, Ricky Jackson

Locks:Paripari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit , Bryn Evans

Loosies: Shannon Frizell, Sione Misiloi, James Lentjes, Billy Harmon*, Kazuki Himeno, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Teariki Ben- Nicholas, Liam Squire.

Half- Backs: Aaron Smith, Kayne Hammington, Folau Fakatava

First-Five: Josh Ioane, Mitchell Hunt

Midfield: Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Patelesio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Fetuli Paea, Scott Gregory

Outside Backs: Jona Nareki, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Vilimoni Koroi, Solomon Alaimalo, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Ngatungane Punivai.