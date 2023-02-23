Super Rugby roundtable: The most intriguing storyline in 2023

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck runs in for a try at the Waitemata Rugby Club. Photo / Getty

NZME’s stable of rugby writers answer all the big questions ahead of Super Rugby’s start

The part of Super Rugby Pacific I’m most looking forward to is ...

Liam Napier: The upsets. This competition, in its second edition, desperately needs tribalism, some true jeopardy. It needs the Drua to come alive and stun someone in Suva, and other results to upset another largely predictable procession.

Elliott Smith: Not having time or the need to scroll aimlessly or check my phone every time there’s a scrum reset, given the bid to speed the game up. On a less facetious note, this is the last time we will several players synonymous with their franchises play Super Rugby either for good or for a couple of years. That alone is worth the price of admission for the season.

Christopher Reive: Comeback season. Be it through injury or simply poor form, plenty of the game’s big names were not able to give the best account of themselves in 2022. Seeing how these players bounce back is interesting. It’s a new year, and many of those injured players are back and lining up in the opening round of the competition.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald speaks to players during a pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

What is the most intriguing storyline this year?

Napier: Whether any bolters can break into the All Blacks’ World Cup squad, and if anyone can stop the Crusaders claiming a seventh straight title.

And with Eddie Jones hovering not-so-quietly in the background, can his presence inspire drastic improvement from the Australian teams?

Smith: The Australian sides improved last year, but will one of them be a legitimate title threat where they dictate the nature of the competition? To win the title, it feels like an Aussie side probably needs to finish top of the log — and that’s hard to see, but if the Kiwi teams are closer in strength, they may not be able to accumulate as many points as their neighbours.

Reive: With Crusaders players (and coaches) expected to move on at the end of the year, for some, it will be the last chance to say they put an end to the Crusaders dynasty, while the Crusaders will look to close this era on a high point. The Chiefs and Blues are the leading contenders here and, while they might not be true title contenders, the Reds and Force might surprise some people.

Eddie Jones (left) greets Australia scrum-half Nic White during England's tour Down Under. Photo / Getty

What is your biggest concern about this year’s competition?

Napier: Competitiveness issues remain. No one wants to witness blowout results. The eight team playoffs are also far too bloated.

Smith: We’re just standing around waiting for the finals and with three teams that have a realistic chance of winning it (Crusaders, Blues, Chiefs). Also, the Blues sold out last year’s final but don’t play at home until round four. That feels like momentum squandered somewhat, even if the ground is being used for other purposes. Don’t get me started on the Super Round in Melbourne either, you’d have more chance of getting Maureen Pugh to believe in man-made climate change than getting Melburnians to embrace six games of Super Rugby across a weekend.

Reive: How much is player management going to shake things up? In a World Cup year, you can’t imagine any of the likely international players are going to be risked. Maintaining player welfare is a great thing but the possibility the audience could be robbed of some spicy matchups due to stand-down weeks or players being rested isn’t.

Dalton Papali'i (centre) will retain the Blues captaincy this season. Photo / Photosport

Which player(s) have the most to prove?

Napier: Crusaders trio Joe Moody, Jack Goodhue, Ethan Blackadder returning from long injury layoffs will be keen to immediately impress. Ditto Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava after his latest ACL setback.

Blues quartet Hoskins Sotutu, Stephen Perofeta, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Nepo Laulala will be looking over their shoulders.

Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu have ground to make up after their returns from Japan, too.

Smith: Every loose forward in the country should feel they have at least a starter’s chance of being in the Rugby World Cup squad. Ardie Savea and Dalton Papali’i aside, it feels very much up in the air heading into Rugby World Cup year and the final wider mix that wears black this year may be very different from the ones that wore in last year. Have a look at the five legacy NZ franchises this week, all of them boast quality loose forward trios that could push out the incumbents.

Reive: Damian McKenzie’s eyes must have lit up when hearing Richie Mo’unga had signed a long-term deal offshore and would be vacating a jersey in the All Blacks squad beyond 2023. McKenzie is only signed with NZR until the end of this season but if he can prove he has the game at No 10 that will translate to the international stage, he could claim not only a spot at this year’s World Cup, but consistent time in future.

Damian McKenzie returned to New Zealand until the end of 2023. Photo / Photosport

Predicted winner and wooden spoon?

Napier: Crusaders winners, Rebels spoon.

Smith: Crusaders to win, Moana Pasifika for the spoon.

Reive: Crusaders to win it. Melbourne Rebels and Fijian Drua to fight it out for the spoon.