Super Rugby Pasific: Former Warriors centre Solomone Kata joins Moana Pasifika for 2022 season

Solomone Kata will play for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

Solomone Kata is set to return to the familiar turf of Mt Smart Stadium, signing on to play for Moana Pasifika in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The former Warriors centre turned rugby star will join the team after a couple of years with the Brumbies in Australia, who released him from his contract earlier this month.

In August, Kata re-signed with the Brumbies for the 2022 season, but was released in order to remain in New Zealand for family reasons, having been playing for Auckland in the NPC before the Covid-19 outbreak saw their season shut down.

Despite being impacted by injuries in 2021, Kata showed plenty of ability in two seasons with the Brumbies as a powerhouse outside back, scoring five tries in his 15 appearances for the club.

Signing with Moana Pasifika, Kata will return to Mt Smart Stadium – with the team sharing a home venue with the Warriors. Kata spent five years in the NRL with the Warriors, making more than 90 appearances for the club while also earning 12 test caps in the 13-man code (seven for Tonga, five for New Zealand).

Kata joins a strong, growing roster for Moana Pasifika's debut campaign. The team have plundered the stocks of the Hawke's Bay Magpies, signing first-five Lincoln McClutchie, outside back Lolagi Visinia, midfield back Danny Toala, flanker Solomone Funaki and halfback Ereatara Enari, while also picking up star talents in former Wallabies Christian Leali'ifano and Sekope Kepu, as well as Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman), Mike McKee (Southland) and Sione Tu'ipulotu (Auckland).

The team will be coached by former Highlanders and Leicester Tigers head coach Aaron Mauger, who signed a three-year deal to steer the ship.

"This is a very special time for Pasifika people and Pasifika rugby. I loved my experience with the team that played against the Māori All Blacks last year, so to be appointed head coach is a real privilege for me both as a rugby coach and as a Pasifika man," Mauger said following his signing with the club in late September.

"This is an opportunity to be part of something very special, and my goal is to give players the platform they have been crying out for, to play our style of rugby, and to demonstrate that their heritage can be celebrated openly, and that their skills and talent is sought after."