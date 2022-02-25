The Crusaders took down the Highlanders 34-19. Video / Sky Sport

Highlanders 19

Crusaders 34

A piece of Will Jordan brilliance proved the difference as the Crusaders moved into their customary position on top of the Super Rugby ladder.

The 12-time champions had been locked in a slugfest with the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight, having absorbed a frenzied flurry from the home side before gradually climbing back into the fight.

And holding a one-point advantage with 13 minutes to play, Jordan then applied the knockout blow.

The standout performer in the Crusaders' opening win over the Hurricanes, Jordan's match-winning try was set up by a fine offload from Leicester Fainga'anuku and an effective break by George Bridge.

But few players would have been able to receive the ball where Jordan did - outside the 22 and seemingly well covered by the Highlanders defence - and turn a half chance into an inexorable march to the line.

Jordan showed speed, agility and strength in seeing off several would-be tacklers. And the try, which gave the Crusaders a 27-19 lead, showed why his side would be so tough to beat.

Scott Robertson has had the luxury of leaving an All Blacks wing on the bench in both of the first two rounds.

Last week it was Sevu Reece, who tonight responded with two tries in his elevation to the starting XV. This week it was Bridge, who was eventually introduced and summarily set up Jordan's try.

Fainga'anuku, coming off a hat-trick, again illustrated why he had been picked ahead of Reece and Bridge. And at the centre of everything, Jordan is looking like the best player in the competition.

It was, in the end, too much firepower for the Highlanders to defuse, though they gave it a good shot.

Having disappointed in their opening loss to the Chiefs, Tony Brown's men seemed smarting as they raced 13-0 ahead in the southern derby.

The intensity at the collision and energy around the park rocked the Crusaders, as Sam Gilbert converted an excellent set-piece move to score the first try.

But it always appeared a matter of when the Crusaders would respond, and that response came as soon as they tidied up their discipline.

Reece's double helped his side take a 17-16 lead to the break and, as the teams traded penalties in the second spell, the game was waiting for a decisive moment.

It soon came from Jordan - and for his next trick a 50-22 snuffed out any Highlanders hope as Tamaiti Williams earned the Crusaders a bonus point.

Highlanders 19 (Sam Gilbert try; Mitchell Hunt 4 pens, con)

Crusaders 34 (Sevu Reece 2, Will Jordan, Tamaiti Williams tries; Fergus Burke 2 cons, 2 pens, Simon Hickey 2 cons)

HT: 16-17