Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Three of New Zealand’s five foundation Super Rugby franchises may soon be seeking new head coaches.

While much of this week’s focus has centred on the latest instalment of the All Blacks coaching saga, Super Rugby is equally entangled as the dominos prepare to fall.

With the 2024 All Blacks coach expected to be determined by April, the Crusaders, Blues and Hurricanes are, behind the scenes, plotting a spider’s web scenario that could leave all three searching for replacement head coaches.

Succession planning can’t be carried out on a whim which is why, despite prevailing uncertainty, potential replacement head coach options are already being sounded out.

Leon MacDonald, entering his fifth season in charge, is the longest-serving Blues coach in history. In that time the former Crusaders and All Blacks fullback guided the Blues to the transtasman title — their first silverware in 18 years — and led the team on a 15-match unbeaten run last season before they crumbled in the final at Eden Park.

Next year, though, MacDonald appears destined to depart the Blues. He was included previously on Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching ticket, and Scotland are chasing him to replace Gregor Townsend after the World Cup.

Asked about the Scotland approach this week, MacDonald said: “It’s way in the background. All that stuff is peripheral to what’s important. I’m definitely interested in Scotland in terms of the Highlanders down south this week. That’s about where it is at the moment. We’re head down bum up. There’s stuff going on with the All Blacks coaches and that’s all going to happen at some point soon and we watch with interest.”

Blues coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

In a clear signal that change is coming the Blues and MacDonald have, however, reached an understanding that allows both parties to explore their options beyond this year.

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore was reluctant to further overshadow Super Rugby’s opening weekend when approached by the Herald but he confirmed plans are underway to futureproof the franchise’s progress in recent years.

“It’s unfortunate in the last week or so the way people have behaved,” Hore said. “There’s a broader thing called the game and we haven’t covered that in glory the way we’ve behaved. That’s the saddest part at the moment. The things we used to look at as a country and pride ourselves on we seem to have lost a bit of that. The game is bigger than any one of us. We need to protect it. It’s sad because Super Rugby actually had a lot to celebrate this year.

“We have open communication with Leon. There’s a lot to take in at the moment. We have a short term and a medium term plan. Short term we definitely know what we’re looking for in our head coach around leadership and bringing through what we think is a really strong group of young coaches, and we have a medium term plan around investing in coach development to ensure we grow people from within our regions. We’ve got to balance that up and try to find the right person. It could be the incumbent that stays with us.”

In terms of a potential replacement for MacDonald the Herald understands Dave Rennie and Vern Cotter are in the mix, should the Blues elect to install an experienced mentor.

Robbie Deans is said to have been shortlisted when New Zealand Rugby was on the verge of sacking Ian Foster last year.

Joe Schmidt, who worked alongside MacDonald last season before joining the All Blacks mid-year, could be available next year, too.

Internally, Blues assistant Daniel Halangahu is highly regarded as a potential Super Rugby head coach. So, too, defence coach Craig McGrath while Tana Umaga, who returns this season, has filled the role previously.

Longer term newly-installed Northland head coach Marty Veale could come into the Blues coaching group.

Ultimately, the Blues must determine the best candidate, and coaching team, to maintain their momentum beyond this year.

The situation at the Crusaders is more complex in that their head coach and expected preferred replacement are something of a package deal.

While Robertson is contracted to the Crusaders until 2024, he has made his intentions clear that this will be his final season.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen is understood to be the leading candidate to replace Robertson, having led significant aspects of the hands-on coaching at the franchise in the past three years.

Hansen, who can oversee attack and defence, has international experience after working with Canada and Japan, and he impressed last November in MacDonald’s coaching team with the All Blacks XV.

Yet such is the tangled web surrounding Robertson, his potential accession to the All Blacks throne is expected to take Hansen with him.

With that scenario front of mind until New Zealand Rugby appoints the next All Blacks coach, the Crusaders are left plotting layers upon layers of contingency planning that is understood to include engaging three potential replacement head coaches.

Historically, the Crusaders have promoted from within or appointed coaches with a strong affinity to their region. Given they are chasing a seventh successive title this year, there is no need to tear up the script and start again.

The likes of Rob Penney, Todd Blackadder, Deans and Cotter are therefore considered strong possibilities to assume the reins if Robertson and Hansen depart.

Former All Blacks midfielder Tamati Ellison is a Super Rugby head coach in the waiting but after being unveiled to lead the Wellington NPC side next year while continuing his assistant role at the Crusaders, his time will come.

Luring Irishman Ronan O’Gara back following his previous two-year stint with Robertson would be a dream recruitment but he recently inked a new five-year contract with French club La Rochelle, and is well out of the Crusaders’ financial league.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge acknowledged the state of limbo the franchise finds itself in until New Zealand Rugby appoints the next All Blacks coach.

“There is the potential for a change because Scott Robertson is contracted through to 2024 with an exit clause,” Mansbridge said. “We’ve given plenty of thought to the potential of a coaching change but it’s actually out of our control. We’re focused on this season, this coaching group, and will then see what pans out.”

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

The next All Blacks coaching appointment looms large over the Hurricanes, too, with Jason Holland firmly in Robertson’s test plans.

Holland first joined the Hurricanes as an assistant in 2015 and is about to start his fourth year at the helm.

The Hurricanes aren’t as advanced as the Blues and Crusaders in their succession planning yet. They are instead working towards an early April timeframe when they expect the All Blacks appointment to bring certainty about Holland’s future beyond this year.

If Holland moves on, the Hurricanes could attempt to lure Palmerston North-based Rennie who led Wellington to the NPC title in 2000.

Former Hurricanes coaches John Plumtree is sitting idle after being cast aside by the All Blacks last year while Chris Boyd is in a mentoring role at the Highlanders.

Promoting respected forwards coach Chris Gibbes, who guided Waikato and Wellington before assisting Holland with the Hurricanes, is another option.

Whether Robertson or Jamie Joseph gain promotion to the All Blacks in the coming months the coaching wheel of fortune will soon spin into overdrive for New Zealand Super Rugby teams.