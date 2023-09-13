The fuel light isn’t flashing on ‘The Bus’ just yet.

Julian Savea’s departure from his hometown Hurricanes to Auckland-based Moana Pasifika may have come as a surprise to some, but not to the man who has only one equal when it comes to scoring Super Rugby tries.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, he said while he is on the older side of professional rugby players, he has plenty left to give.

“I’m not done yet, you know what I mean? I feel if I can’t give everything mentally and physically then that’s when I hang the boots up, and that time isn’t now.”

The 33-year-old said he was excited by the prospect of joining the team coached by fellow former All Blacks Tana Umaga.

Julian Savea charges over Scott Gregory of the Highlanders during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m just really excited to be a part of it and hopefully I can add something to the group and earn my spot as well.”

Savea told Waldegrave it was he who got in touch with Moana Pasifika, as he and his wife Fatima were planning to move to Auckland, where they are building a house and Fatima’s family lives.

“I reached out to Moana to see if they want an old man to be part of their team. Had a chat here and there with Tana and eventually, we got to this stage.”

When Moana Pasifika announced the signing, they said it was for the 2024 season only. Savea is hoping Umaga will be able to get the best out of him.

“After the one year, hopefully, I still want to be one of the best out there on the field and I want to earn my spot. I’ll be working hard to get there and with Tana being there as well, he’ll be able to bring the best out of me and the boys.”

At 33, Savea’s time in rugby is by no means over and he hints at a position change as his game evolves in the latter stages of his career.

“The last two or three years I’ve been playing 12, that’s where I want to end up. Wherever Moana sees my best position for the team, that’s where I’ll go but knowing in the back of the mind that I do want to move infield.”

Signing Super Rugby’s all-time joint-top try-scorer is a a real coup for Moana, who will call on Savea’s experience to nurture some of the young talent they have. He says he knows this will be an expectation, but is looking to bring more to Mt Smart Stadium than just his 153 Super caps.

“I’d do that anyway, for me, I want to earn my spot. Even though I do have a truckload of experience I still want to learn, [and] I still want to be coached. They might have something different to offer because I’ve only been for one team for so long.”

Moving away from your home franchise and hometown is undoubtedly a tough call to make - Savea says it was his time in Toulon that opened his eyes to the opportunities rugby can bring.

“After I’ve experienced life being outside of Wellington and New Zealand, being over in France, it’s sort of opened my eyes that I don’t really want to always just want to be here. Even though I’ve got my close ties, my friends and family I just think Auckland’s probably the best place for me and my family right now.”