Clarke Dermody is the new Highlanders coach. Photo / Photosport

Evolution is coming to the Highlanders.

Led by a straight-talking southern man, the Highlanders have set about rekindling their roots, shaking their perennial underdog status and laying foundations for consistent improvement from 2023 onwards.

You may have missed it amid the ongoing All Blacks coaching saga and other off-season rugby headlines yet the Highlanders have undergone a typically under-the-radar overhaul that includes a radically revamped coaching staff, and installing a new captain this season.

Clarke Dermody, the three-test All Blacks prop who played 44 games for the Highlanders, steps up after nine years as scrum then forwards coach to assume the head honcho mantle from Tony Brown.

From the off, Dermody’s passion for the southern franchise is clear.

“The Highlanders have given me everything, really,” Invercargill born-and-bred Dermody says. “Right from when I was playing they gave me the opportunity to be a professional rugby player and then get myself into a position to go offshore. And then when I came home, I started my coaching career here. I owe the club and the region a lot so I’m looking forward to growing a team they can all be proud of.”

Dermody’s extensive experience at the Highlanders allows him the benefits of knowing where the franchise has been, and where he wants them to go.

Nestled at the foot of the South Island the Highlanders have long been a team that’s resembled something of a patchwork quilt. With limited resources compared to their All Blacks-laden counterparts the Highlanders often assemble castoffs; players from all corners of the country seeking more game time. That’s nurtured an inherent underdog theme which has, at times, been seized upon as internal motivation to prove outsiders wrong.

Clarke Dermody took over the head coach job from Tony Brown. Photo / Photosport

Dermody, though, is intent on changing that perception.

“Naturally the Highlanders are always going to be tagged that. It’s not something I want to drive within the group. I feel we need to be good enough to not need that. There will be games when it’s clear and obvious but it’s hard to always be that team. I want us to be confident in any game we go into and not need the chip on the shoulder to be able to perform.”

While Dermody brings continuity in his first season at the helm the Highlanders welcome an influx of new coaches and fresh ideas this year.

Chris Boyd, who alongside John Plumtree guided the Hurricanes to their maiden title in 2016, returns home from leading Northampton in a valuable mentoring capacity for Dermody.

In a nod to their targeted cultural shifts former All Blacks fullback, and favoured local son, Ben Smith is one of four new assistant coaches. Smith will lead counter attack but such is his standing, his influence will inevitably spread. Dave Dillion (defence), Richard Whiffin (attack) and Tom Donnelly (forwards) are also injected, with Riki Flutey the only other coach retained.

Former inspirational Highlanders captain Nasi Manu is another to rejoin the fold — this time in the wider management team, with a view to educating players on professionalism and culture.

New captain Billy Harmon, an All Blacks tourist last year, is a wise choice to futureproof the leadership in Aaron Smith’s final year, too.

“He’s a great leader and hugely relatable to the whole squad. It’s exciting to see where he can take the team.”

New Highlanders skipper Billy Harmon. Photo / Photosport

Every side seeks to establish a clear sense of identity — a tangible purpose by which players can grasp. With highly-respected figures Smith and Manu in the background, and a pre-season camp in Te Anau where hunting and shearing featured prominently, Dermody is reviving the traditional southern man virtues the Highlanders strive to represent.

“It’s important. Because the guys aren’t all from North Otago, Otago or Southland they need to have a good understanding of where they’ve come to and what drives the people down here. We’re pretty rural. Agriculture and fishing play a big part in the community. There’s business hubs but more often than not we’re people of the land. If you don’t experience that it’s pretty hard to relate to them.”

Notable comebacks more so than headline recruits define this year’s Highlanders squad. Jona Nareki and Pari Pari Parkinson’s respective returns from long injury layoffs should change the dynamic of their starting team. Parkinson adds another enforcer and lineout ace while Nareki, at his best, is a lethal creator and finisher.

English international Freddie Burns injects an experienced insurance policy for first five-eighth Mitchell Hunt’s concussion concerns while former Chiefs and Hurricanes wing Jonah Lowe is an underrated recruit.

With seven rookies — the most of the Kiwi franchises — included the Highlanders are astutely grooming for the future. Yet at this level, the here and now must take priority.

Jonah Lowe in action for the Highlanders in a pre-season clash against the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Dermody knows the Highlanders must improve last year’s underwhelming season that finished with four wins from 15 matches — a record good enough to scrape into the bloated playoffs in eighth, only to be easily bundled out week one by the Blues at Eden Park.

This year’s objective is simple — to consistently raise standards.

“We’re pretty realistic with where we are at the moment. The last couple of years we’ve made playoffs but haven’t been able to progress. We’ve got a pretty consistent squad from last year and some young guys that have learnt a lot.

“I see us making playoffs and hopefully our game can be at a place where we can show what we can do when we get there rather than getting in and get knocked out straight away, with an aim to build a squad in the next two-to-three years to really compete at the top.”

While the Highlanders produced trick plays and the odd memorable upset the Brown era was largely punctuated by inconsistency. In their quest to gradually evolve from underdogs to contenders, Dermody’s traditional stoic southern values should foster that transition.

“We’re blessed to play under the roof so that expansive style will stay. It’s part of the team but it’s important we play to the strength of our squad. I see a pretty strong forward pack on paper. If we can get them going hopefully that’s a good source for our backs to attack off. It will be simple rugby for a start and we’ll earn that right as we get through the season.”

Fringe World Cup contenders

Marino Mikaele Tu’u was one of the form No 8s last year. He’s a silky big man who deserves strong consideration. Pari Pari Parkinson has long been on the fringe of cracking the All Blacks but he will need a big return to push past Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord. Jona Nareki could threaten bolter status at his best, and Folau Fakatava will be hoping his knee holds together in order to push past one of Brad Weber or TJ Perenara.

Best recruit: Jonah Lowe

It’s tempting to say Freddie Burns, who played the last of his five tests for England in 2014 and will add a composed backline director with an accurate boot. Lowe, though, shapes as one of those players who could thrive with a change of scene and consistent game time on the edge.

Prediction: Fifth best New Zealand team

Improvement is expected from the Highlanders but it’s difficult to predict them surpassing the Blues, Crusaders, Hurricanes or Chiefs, all of whom boast greater depth of talent. If the Highlanders can keep their best starting XV on the park, they will compete with anyone. Covering key injuries will prove challenging, though. As their young talent emerges the tables could turn eventually in the coming years.