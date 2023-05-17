Three New Zealand Super Rugby teams are in the hunt for new coaches. Photo / Getty Images

Four coaching candidates, including one All Blacks assistant and another discarded last year, have emerged as the latest contenders as New Zealand’s three soon-to-be-vacant Super Rugby roles inch closer to being filled in the coming weeks.

Scott Robertson’s appointment as All Blacks head coach following this year’s World Cup set the wheels in motion for major changes at three of New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams. From next year Robertson’s All Blacks team will include Blues head coach Leon MacDonald, Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland, Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen and established national forwards mentor Jason Ryan.

As the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes have quickly discovered in their quest for replacements, such a cleanout leaves a limited pool to fill the looming coaching voids.

In the latest developments to the fast-moving scenario, the Herald understands All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod, former All Blacks attack coach Brad Mooar and long-serving New Zealand sevens coach Clark Laidlaw are the leading contenders to succeed Holland at the Hurricanes next year.

The Hurricanes are now on the hunt for two coaches following the surprise, internal news that respected forwards mentor Chris Gibbes, who was considered a strong option to replace Holland next year, will leave the franchise to take a break from the game.

The Blues are thought to be considering former New Zealand Māori captain Jono Gibbes after missing out on Dave Rennie and with their next target, All Blacks assistant Joe Schmidt, not interested in assuming another head coaching role after the World Cup.

The Herald can reveal further, significant developments place the Crusaders in the throes of promoting former All Blacks openside Matt Todd to join their coaching team.

Former Crusaders flanker Matt Todd (right). Photo / Getty Images

While Robertson’s replacement remains unresolved at this point, Todd’s return to the Crusaders, where he played 140 matches, is expected to complete the six-time defending champion’s assistants alongside Dan Perrin, Tamati Ellison and James Marshall for next year.

Since finishing his playing career in Japan, Todd worked under Marty Bourke as one of four Canterbury NPC coaches last year and now is expected to assume Hansen’s defensive brief at the Crusaders.

In terms of the Hurricanes head coaching contenders McLeod, the All Blacks defence coach since 2017, is on the hunt for a new role after being forced out by Robertson’s incoming team next year.

Four months out from the World Cup, All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek is in the same situation.

Former All Blacks midfielder McLeod boasts limited head coaching experience, having largely worked as an assistant with Waikato and the Highlanders prior to his elevation to replace Wayne Smith in the All Blacks. Guiding the Highlanders to victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2017 is McLeod’s notable head coaching achievement.

Mooar has rebounded after being let go by the All Blacks, alongside forwards coach John Plumtree, last year by joining Scotland as an attacking consultant for this year’s Six Nations. He will also link with Steve Hansen to coach the World XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham on May 29.

Former All Blacks assistant coaches Brad Mooar (left) and John Plumtree. Photo / Photosport

Mooar assisted Robertson at the Crusaders from 2016-2019 before that relationship soured and he left to lead Welsh club Scarlets. New Zealand Rugby then paid a hefty six-figure sum to buy Mooar out of his Scarlets contract in order for him to join Ian Foster’s All Blacks coaching staff in 2020, only to remove him two years later following the home series defeat to Ireland last year.

Despite his previous affiliation, the Crusaders aren’t believed to be interested in recruiting Mooar.

Laidlaw has been contemplating a full-time shift back to the XVs game for some time. The successful men’s sevens coach, who guided New Zealand to Commonwealth Games gold and Olympic silver medals during his seven-year tenure, previously worked as assistant at the Hurricanes and London Irish. The Scotsman is highly regarded by New Zealand Rugby and will assume charge of the national under-20s team for their World Cup campaign in South Africa in June.

Jono Gibbes has returned home after a six-year head coaching stint in the French Top 14 with La Rochelle and Clermont. He was abruptly sacked by Clermont in January as results deteriorated. Prior to that exit he led Irish club Ulster and Waikato but it’s his time as forwards coach with Leinster under Joe Schmidt that could prove enticing for the Blues.

While Schmidt has knocked back several head coaching inquiries due to his family commitments, and strained relationship with NZ Rugby, the vastly-experienced All Blacks assistant is believed to be open to a consultancy role next year. Attempting to revive Schmidt’s ties with Gibbes could, therefore, be the Blues’ next best option once MacDonald departs.

Vern Cotter also remains in the mix after stepping aside from leading Fiji earlier this year.

The final potentially complicating factor in the mix is the Reds targeting New Zealand coaches in their search to replace Brad Thorn for next season.