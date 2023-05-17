Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: The contenders to coach the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes in 2024

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Three New Zealand Super Rugby teams are in the hunt for new coaches. Photo / Getty Images

Three New Zealand Super Rugby teams are in the hunt for new coaches. Photo / Getty Images

Four coaching candidates, including one All Blacks assistant and another discarded last year, have emerged as the latest contenders as New Zealand’s three soon-to-be-vacant Super Rugby roles inch closer to being filled in the coming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport