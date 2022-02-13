Aaron Smith will once again be the Highlanders' main man. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby's great southern relocation could well be the great southern booster shot as the Highlanders begin their 2022 campaign.

The three-week bubble scenario means the Highlanders pick up an extra 'home' game (albeit behind closed doors) in week three against the Hurricanes. And while they might be forced into the visitors' changing rooms, playing on their home grass rather than Sky Stadium could set the Highlanders up nicely for a tilt at the title, while the redraw means they also face the Chiefs on neutral Wakatipu territory.

The southerners had some moments to remember in 2021, with a memorable win over the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa before sweeping aside the Australians in Transtasman to reach the final where they were ultimately bested by the Blues. But consistency and depth remain the key questions heading into the new season.

There's been plenty of player turnover at the franchise, including the loss of the inspirational Ash Dixon (overseas) and one-test All Black Josh Ioane (Chiefs), but head coach Tony Brown has proven he can get the best out of a squad that may not match some of the others on paper.

Again, their pulse will come out of halfback with Aaron Smith leading the franchise and the welcome return from injury of All Black-in-waiting Folau Fakatava backing him up offers a one-two punch few other teams at Super Rugby level can come close to matching.

Folau Fakatava will be back after a cruel injury last year. Photo / Photosport

After injury cruelled his 2021 campaign, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u's return to the pack will be welcomed by Brown and forwards coach Clark Dermody. Mikaele-Tu'u's 2020 form was irrepressible and if he can recapture that form, he may well be in the conversation for higher honours later in the year.

One player already to taste higher honours is Ethan de Groot. With the All Blacks needing some punch from their props after being left behind by Ireland and France's front rows in 2021, if de Groot can combine his core skills with a running game, he could be a real comer this year in both blue and black.

Biggest signing

Marty Banks. New Zealand rugby's favourite nomad is back in the deep south and replaces Josh Ioane. An uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time and being ice cold under pressure, Banks will likely play a bench role and back up Mitch Hunt but he'll probably have little issue with that, given his best work tends to come in minutes 60 to 80-plus.

Biggest loss: Ash Dixon

Ash Dixon will be a huge loss for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

An incredible influence whether in Highlanders, Hawke's Bay or Māori All Blacks kits, Dixon's absence will be a major loss in leadership terms. Whether he was listed as captain or not, Dixon's mana and 'follow me' attitude to the game was an intangible boost to the Highlanders. There are handy replacements in the underrated Andrew Makalio and evergreen Rhys Marshall, but Dixon's absence is likely to be a test.

Under the radar prospect: Sean Withy

Hard to tell how much game time he might get in his first season of Super Rugby, but the loose forward impressed for Otago last year in the NPC before his season was ended with a trip to the judiciary over a dangerous tackle. Withy had a breakout tournament at the Super Rugby under-20s last year as well and looks a dynamic player well suited to the next level.

Prediction

Quarter-finals.