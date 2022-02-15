Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific team preview: The big question surrounding the Hurricanes' season

4 minutes to read
Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The Hurricanes finished bottom in Super Rugby Aotearoa last season with two wins, both against the Highlanders, from eight matches. There appears little to suggest much will change in 2020.

Moana Pasifika's debut campaign will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.