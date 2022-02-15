Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes finished bottom in Super Rugby Aotearoa last season with two wins, both against the Highlanders, from eight matches. There appears little to suggest much will change in 2020.

Moana Pasifika's debut campaign will ensure the Hurricanes don't occupy last place among their Kiwi counterparts but they will need to play above the sum of their parts to seriously challenge for the inaugural title.

The Hurricanes were somewhat hard done by in the transtasman competition that followed Aotearoa with a controversial loss to the Brumbies in Canberra costing them a place in the final against the Blues.

While competitive against the New Zealand sides, pushing the Chiefs and Crusaders in close defeats, results suggest the Hurricanes were off the pace and with Super Rugby Pacific set to begin with local derbies the men from the capital must raise the bar or risk being out of contention by the time transtasman matches come around in mid-April.

Hurricanes forwards during a training session. Photo / Photosport

The story of the Hurricanes squad is familiar, with the backline offering threats and the forward pack, outside the loose forwards and hookers Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua, largely unfancied. Welcoming TJ Perenara back from Japan will help – his performances for Hurricanes, for who he is the most capped player, have been hugely influential.

Former All Blacks lock Dominic Bird and centurion prop Owen Franks, alongside openside Blake Gibson from the Blues, are the notable offseason recruits. Franks, though, will be sidelined for the first two months and Bird, while a valuable lineout target, is something of a journeyman.

In Ardie Savea, Brayden Iose, Du'Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders, the Hurricanes possess dynamic loose forwards. Outside Perenara the likes of Jordie Barrett, Ruben Love, Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan and Salesi Rayasi are sure to produce captivating moments.

The question is whether, as a collective unit, the Hurricanes can consistently deliver against Kiwi opposition.

Best buy: Bailyn Sullivan

Bailyn Sullivan in action for Waikato. Photo / Photosport

The elder brother of talented Blues fullback Zarn is beginning to make his mark. Bailyn savoured limited opportunities at the Chiefs but after growing up in Hawke's Bay he now gets the chance to impress at his home franchise. After claiming two tries in Waikato's win over Tasman in the NPC final, Bailyn will hope to ride that wave into the Hurricanes midfield.

Biggest loss: Ngani Laumape

Losing Laumape to France is a body blow for the Hurricanes. An underwhelming contract offer from New Zealand Rugby left the Hurricanes at the mercy of the European market and Laumape ultimately opted to cash in, leaving a major hole at second five-eighths. Laumape was never truly embraced by the All Blacks at No 12. He was, however, a consistent wrecking ball for the Hurricanes. His pace, power and evolving passing game will be sorely missed.

Under the radar prospect: Ruben Love

He's already shown glimpses of his talent and does not turn 21 until April yet Love firmly falls into the 'next big thing' category. A mix of Beauden Barrett and Christian Cullen, it remains to be seen whether Love can mature into a first five-eighths capable of controlling matches. There's no doubt he has the ability to break games open. Now is the time to trust him with the full-time reins to absorb those development lessons on his inevitable elevation to the All Blacks.

Prediction: Quarter-finals

There's never any shortage of attacking firepower in the Hurricanes but their hopes again rest on Barrett, Savea, Coles and Perenara carrying them against their Kiwi counterparts. The absence of an experienced No 10 could be telling, and their tight five depth appears vulnerable. This season shapes as another campaign challenging the Highlanders for fourth among the New Zealand teams, and knocking off Australian opposition.