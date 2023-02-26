Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Six talking points from the week of rugby - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Blues celebrate a try against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Blues celebrate a try against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Huge promise from the Blues and the Hurricanes leads six rugby talking points.

Memo Brumbies: Trouble’s on the way

The Blues began their season with 70 minutes of scarily efficient, dynamic rugby as they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport