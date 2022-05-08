Josh Moorby and Aidan Morgan both impressed in the Hurricanes' big win. Photo / photosport.nz

Hurricanes 67

Fijian Drua 5

There were no signs of any increased competitiveness in Super Rugby as the Hurricanes humbled the Fijian Drua in Wellington this afternoon.

The home side racked up 11 tries to record the biggest margin of victory this season, ensuring Drua's first trip to New Zealand was one to forget.

Despite resting a few big names, the Hurricanes proved far too lethal when enjoying a monopoly on possession and facing an opposition that offered little on either side of the ball.

Josh Moorby grabbed a hat-trick after starting in place of Jordie Barrett while Billy Proctor and Wes Goosen bagged braces as first five-eighth Aidan Morgan helped the Hurricanes' attack click in a way it infrequently has this season.

The Hurricanes remained in seventh despite the big victory, but they did increase their chances of sneaking into the top four ahead of the quarter-finals. Fijian Drua, meanwhile, can quickly turn their attention to a much-anticipated clash with fellow new boys Moana Pasifika next weekend.

Aside from a staunch opening 10 minutes in defence, Drua were totally overmatched by a Hurricanes side hurting from last week's loss to the Brumbies.

The visitors made 27 tackles in the first three minutes to withstand some early pressure but once Moorby opened the scoring in the 16th minute, slipping through a hole after a lineout move, there was little more resistance offered.

The defensive frailty was perhaps understandable given the amount of work Drua were being asked to do. The Hurricanes enjoyed 65 per cent possession in the first 40 minutes, and they were clinical and merciless with all that ball.

That was especially true as soon as the game became stretched, with another good run from Moorby setting up the second try for Asafo Aumua.

Proctor scored the third after being played in nicely by Salesi Rayasi's speed and delayed pass, while Moorby continued an outstanding half by finishing off another lineout move to make it 26-0 at the break.

The Hurricanes picked up where they left off to grab their fifth try less than two minutes into the second spell, with another lineout move involving Moorby this time being spread further wide for Goosen to cross.

If the big lead had been built by Moorby flourishing in the absence of Barrett, it was Ardie Savea's replacement who created the sixth and seventh tries, debutant Tyler Laubscher showing strength to set up Goosen and then quick hands to release Isaia Walker-Leawere.

The Hurricanes were able to further enhance a pleasing afternoon by introducing Owen Franks for his franchise debut and Dane Coles for his first appearance since November.

And the changes did nothing to limit their abundant threat, with Rayasi collecting a try his performance deserved before Proctor nabbed a second and Moorby snagged a third.

Fijian Drua at least gave their vocal fans at Sky Stadium something to cheer about with Onisi Ratave's try - coming after his side had made their first visit to the opposition 22 in the 66th minute - before Justin Sangster dotted down to complete the rout.

Hurricanes 67 (Josh Moorby 3, Asafo Aumua, Billy Proctor 2, Wes Goosen 2, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Salesi Rayasi, Justin Sangster tries; Aidan Morgan 6 cons)

Fijian Drua 5 (Onisi Ratave try)

Halftime: 26-0