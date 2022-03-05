Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a shoulder injury during his second start for the Blues. Photo / Getty

When Bryn Gatland lined up his injury-time penalty, Blues coach Leon MacDonald gave the game away.

After tearing his hair out at the finish last week, MacDonald was resigned to the Blues slumping to successive losses to start their season.

As it transpired, replacement Chiefs playmaker Gatland pulled his 40-metre strike to the left of the Eden Park posts, allowing the Blues to escape with a scrappy 24-22 victory.

"I haven't seen him miss many," MacDonald said. "I nearly assumed it was as good as done so there was a bit of frustration that we'd let another one slip. It's a hollow feeling but we'll take it.

"We played a lot better last week and got a loss. That's the competition we're in; it's tight every week. Last week we didn't get the rub of the green. We want to make sure we get better next week.

"We did really well to scrap and hang in there. We didn't get any flow to our game which was disappointing because we wanted to use the ball."

Indeed, the Blues were much more polished in their 33-32 loss to the Hurricanes in Dunedin. For 70 minutes of that match they dominated the collisions and ran rampant at times, only to capitulate and concede three tries at the death.

Saturday night's performance was a clear regression with ill-discipline, missed tackles and often coming off second best at the breakdown, where Sam Cane in particular was prominent, causing frustrations.

While relieved to prevail, the Blues look set to be without Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Harry Plummer for some time after both sustained shoulder injuries.

Tuivasa-Sheck, in his second start in the midfield, did not return from the sheds for the second half after taking a blow in a tackle just before the break.

"There's a couple of injury worries with Harry and Roger both shoulders so that's a bit tough," MacDonald said. "They look relatively sore and serious so fingers crossed they're not too bad. They'll get scans and we'll know more by the end of the weekend."

Stephen Perofeta was the shining light for the Blues. Promoted to start ahead of Zarn Sullivan at fullback, Perofeta continued the form that anointed him NPC player of the year with Taranaki.

Chiming in from the backfield and popping into first-receiver Perofeta delivered a match-winning performance. He laid on tries for wings Caleb Clarke and Mark Telea and nailed the clutch sideline conversion to give the Blues the ultimately definitive two-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Beauden Barrett replaced Tuivasa-Sheck at the break but in his first match since sustaining a heavy head knock against Ireland in November, which caused worrying concussion symptoms over summer, he was rusty.

With Plummer expected to be ruled out next week Barrett is likely to slot straight into first-five for the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium on Friday night.

"Massive kick from Stephen," MacDonald said. "He was huge from fullback and nice for Beauden to get back in the Blues jersey and get a good half. The little touches were nice, his line kicks were fantastic. It's been a little while since he donned the boots in anger so he'll be better for having 40 minutes under his belt."

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillian deflected any blame from Gatland's two missed penalties in the closing stages but was naturally disappointed his side, who fall to 1-1 after their opening win over the Highlanders, did not put the Blues away after leading 22-17 in the final 10 minutes.

"We had plenty of opportunities to put that game away before that. We were inaccurate at crucial times and if we had of done better, we wouldn't have found ourselves in that situation so there's no slight on Bryn whatsoever," McMillian said. "Our exits were untidy and that gifted them a couple of opportunities. Our defence was great and our ball carries were outstanding. We made some massive metres through the middle of the park."

Cane paid tribute to Brad Weber – the All Blacks halfback did everything he could to celebrate his 100th match by scoring two tries and proving a constant threat with ball in hand.

"I've got massive admiration for Brad and the way he's fought and proved himself at every level," Cane said. "He's been told he's too small. He knows his point of difference is his speed.

"He's showed over the years how tough and resilient he is. He hasn't always had it his own way. He's had to fight for everything he's got and you can't help but admire people like that. We know what a great footy player he is but he's one of those blokes everyone loves playing for."