Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffers injury blow during Blues escape

4 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a shoulder injury during his second start for the Blues. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

When Bryn Gatland lined up his injury-time penalty, Blues coach Leon MacDonald gave the game away.

After tearing his hair out at the finish last week, MacDonald was resigned to the Blues slumping to successive

