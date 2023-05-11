All Blacks and Blues midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been dropped for the Blues’ big derby clash against the Crusaders in Christchurch this Saturday.

After returning to the starting lineup for the Blues’ shaky 31-30 victory over Moana Pasifika last week, Tuivasa-Sheck has missed out on Leon MacDonald’s 23-man squad altogether for one of the biggest games of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who will be heading back to the Warriors in rugby league next year, still has ambitions of making the All Blacks squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup, but has struggled for form and fitness this season.

His absence in this weekend’s squad suggests there is plenty of work to be done if Tuivasa-Sheck wants to have a shot at Ian Foster’s side, with midfield being one of the more competitive positions in the team.

Loose forward Akira Ioane, who is also in a race to make the All Blacks squad, lines up to play his 100th Blues match this weekend.

The Blues are out for retribution after going down 34-28 in the corresponding fixture in round four at Eden Park.

The visitors welcome back Ricky Riccitelli, Patrick Tuipulotu, Adrian Choat and Hoskins Sotutu to the pack, while in the backs, Beauden Barrett returns to first five with Rieko Ioane and Mark Telea reclaiming their starting spots.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald saluted Ioane’s contribution to the franchise as he looked ahead to the trip south.

“I want to congratulate Aki on reaching his 100-game milestone – a serious achievement and testament to the fact he’s kept his fitness and body in good order over many seasons,” said MacDonald.

“He showed his value last weekend against Moana Pasifika and we’ll be looking to him for impact down in Christchurch. His ball-playing skills are well-documented and he often finds an offload where others can’t.”

Blues loose forward Akira Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Blues captain Dalton Papali’i also acknowledged Ioane’s upcoming milestone and said the team were out to replicate their 2022 win in Christchurch.

“Aki’s a true soldier for us and has been for many years. He’s the type of player you want next to you going into battle and it’s been a privilege to share a changing room with him over the years,” said Papali’i.

“We know what we’re walking into down in Christchurch – it’s going to be physical. We know what it takes to win down there, and we can take confidence in the fact we’ve done it before.”

The clash between the third- and fourth-placed teams in the competition promises to be an entertaining one for fans, says MacDonald.

“The stats suggest we’re going to see an exciting game of rugby and as this playoff race starts to get hot, all teams in that top-four mix know the value of home advantage in the first week of the playoffs. A win on Saturday will keep us right in the mix for that top four.”

The Crusaders will still be without All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock, who hasn’t recovered from the achilles injury suffered against the Chiefs last month.

Quentin Strange continues at lock alongside captain Scott Barrett. Midfielder Jack Goodhue will make his return from the bench after missing last week’s clash with a lingering knee issue.

Crusaders v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Oli Jager, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Jack Goodhue.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz/sport, GOLD SPORT and iHeart Radio.