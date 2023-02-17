Rieko Ioane is expected to link up with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the Blues midfield this season. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks and Blues centre Rieko Ioane has poured cold water on speculation he will depart for Japan after the World Cup.

A report from Australia emerged on Friday suggesting the 25-year-old 59-test midfielder would join the Ricoh Black Rams after this year’s World Cup.

Ioane is off contract with New Zealand Rugby this year but after the Chiefs defeated the Blues 42-33 in their final preseason match in Pukekohe on Friday night, he downplayed any potential move abroad.

“I haven’t seen anything. That’s news to me,” Ioane said.

Ioane and 11 fellow All Blacks made their returns for the Blues to lay an initially dominant platform, before the Chiefs rolled out their heavy hitters to flip the script.

Despite the World Cup looming large this year Ioane is intent on making his presence felt for the Blues, starting with their Super Rugby Pacific opening match against the Highlanders in Dunedin next Saturday when he’s expected to start alongside Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

“You don’t want to be one of those All Blacks who are only good when they play for the All Blacks. We’ve got a job to do for our club. We’re taking each round as it comes. The Landers are first up and if you don’t approach it that way you won’t find yourself in France. We’re looking to do the job for our city first.

“Roger and I are forming a nice combo there. We’ve still got plenty to work on but he’s got that year under his belt and he’s hungry so I’m just looking to play my part and unleash him this year.”

With the Blues and Chiefs adopting mix-and-match selections to hand their extended squads game time in front of 3,100 in Pukekohe, this result holds little relevance.

More importantly, the top-heavy arsenal emerged unscathed to light the fuse for the season proper.

With their All Blacks, other than Beauden Barrett, returning to the fold for the first time this year, the Blues were a distinctly different beast to last week’s scrappy preseason hit out against the Hurricanes.

Before the hefty All Blacks contingent departed after 40 minutes the Blues dominated while gaining crucial match conditioning.

Caleb Clarke made an immediate impression when he snaffled Munster-bound Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell’s chip kick and stepped the fullback to claim the opening try.

The Blues often created space on the edge, with Stephen Perofeta calming running the cutter in Barrett’s absence through illness this week.

With All Blacks props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala packing down against Ollie Norris and Atu Moli, the Blues enjoyed a supremely dominant scrum. Cameron Suafoa, starting at lock alongside Patrick Tuipulotu in Tom Robinson’s absence, stood out with several telling carries.

Blues assistant coach Daniel Halangahu lauded the shape the franchise’s All Blacks had returned in.

“You see it now to a man Nepo Laulala is coming in the best shape I’ve seen him in,” Halangahu said. “You see the work he got through today. Akira Ioane is raring to go too. I don’t know what it is but some of those boys are really putting their hand up.

“We got some really good combinations going early on but they put us under a lot of pressure in that second and third period so there’s a fair bit of work for us too.”

Halangahu indicated Barrett should be fit to face the Highlanders next week.

“It wasn’t quite long enough for Beaudy to recover from that. If it was another occasion he could’ve played. We’re hoping he’ll be ready to go next week.

“When it comes to selection Stephen Perofeta certainly asked some questions of us today so when you’re picking your 10 and 15 we are going to have some really strong conversations.”

Once the All Blacks departed for the Blues, the Chiefs unleashed the majority of their starters including Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brad Weber, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Damian McKenzie and Aidan Ross off the bench to rapidly seize the momentum.

All Blacks hooker Taukei’aho continued his wrecking ball status to crash over for a double. Retallick roamed freely, while Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai-Seturo claimed tries to push well clear after trailing 26-14 at one stage.

With Weber and McKenzie taking command against a second-string Blues team, the Chiefs dominated the last hour of the three 30-minute periods.

After scoring six tries to five the Chiefs, who open the season against the defending champion Crusaders in Christchurch next week, proved they should challenge for the title this season.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan offered mixed emotions, though.

“That first 30 was pretty dusty 30 per cent possession and territory you can’t survive against quality teams with those sorts of numbers,” McMillan said. “Our set piece will have to improve pretty quickly but we scored some nice tries and some of the stuff we’ve been working on off-phase play looked good.

“I reckon we’re a little bit underdone but a week is a long time in this game. We’ll tidy some things up. The guys that end up playing against the Crusaders will end up getting a lot more training time, a lot more focus.”

Nankivell’s departure to Irish club Munster at the end of the season is another significant blow in the continuing hollowing out of New Zealand rugby’s talent pool after impressing with his direct carries, line running and finishing during the past three seasons.

“I didn’t realise he was only 26. It seems like he’s been around a lot longer,” McMillan said. “He’s been knocking on the door for higher honours at least the last couple of years. He must’ve gone pretty close. He’s at that age where you look at the cattle around the country and think his opportunities might be better overseas. He goes with our full blessing. He’s given everything to the jersey. We would’ve loved to have kept him but it’s the nature of the beast.”