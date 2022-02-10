Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Richie Mo'unga is one of several All Blacks who will miss the start of the Crusaders' Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Crusaders playmaker, along with injured fellow All Black Ethan Blackadder, didn't travel to Queenstown and will miss at least the first three weeks of the competition.

Mo'unga has exercised a clause in his contract, which allows him to take an extended off-season break of up to six games, something players like former All Blacks captain Kieran Read have utilised in the past.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said both Mo'unga and Blackadder, who has been nursing a hamstring injury he suffered with the All Blacks last year, will be available for their round-four clash against the Chiefs in Christchurch, as long as the Super Rugby bubble in Queenstown isn't extended.

"Once we come out of the bubble, he (Mo'unga) is available to play, so he will be available round four against the Chiefs."

Robertson said several players, including All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue (knee injury), didn't travel to Queenstown.

"We've got a little hub back in Christchurch; they're training away. We've got a coach and a [strength and conditioning coach] and a physio. They've got some rugby components they can get in," Robertson said.

"The big challenge for us is giving them some rugby, so they can get ready before we come back into round four. So we're managing that from afar."

Players joining the Queenstown bubble will have to self-isolate for five days in a hotel room and return three negative Covid-19 tests.

"For someone to do that, it's a big call, hence we brought four guys on top of our 35 to give us depth and cover our All Blacks, and a couple of injuries," Robertson said.

All Blacks George Bridge, Braydon Ennor, Scott Barrett and Joe Moody have been named to play in the Crusaders' final pre-season clash on Saturday.

The Crusaders' six other healthy All Blacks will be available for their season opener against the Hurricanes in Dunedin.

"They have been training hard. They've got to get their own contact ... but when you've got a Sam Whitelock, who is a wily old, crafty player, he will get himself right," Robertson said.