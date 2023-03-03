Solomon Alaimalo made his Super Rugby return with the Chiefs last weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The Chiefs’ opening round of Super Rugby Pacific was full of surprises.

While many gave them a chance of beating the Crusaders in Christchurch, few would have predicted the margin.

But before that 21-point win played out, the Chiefs unveiled another surprise, with Solomon Alaimalo named on the wing. Alaimalo had turned out in pre-season for the Chiefs, but after returning to the team late last year as a replacement player, expected to be called on only if an injury occurred, he instead started in week one.

It was a triumphant return for the 27-year-old. While he has been a fixture in the Southland NPC squad in recent years, his last Super Rugby match came for the Highlanders in 2021, as he took time out of the game to address his mental health.

Playing most of his Super Rugby career with the Chiefs, he took the opportunity to reconnect with the club for 2023, and his selection for last weekend’s opener was celebrated by the squad.

“There was a big cheer in the team room when the team was announced and his name was up there on the wing,” Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane said from Melbourne.

“None of us will know how tough that battle was, but it was obviously pretty challenging for him, and to see him come through and come back here to a place where I think he feels quite comfortable and maybe sort of at home a wee bit, it was great to see him get out there.

“We’re really, really proud and stoked for him and his family just to see him back out there in a Chiefs jersey.”

Unfortunately for Alaimalo, he took a head knock during the match and was replaced after 41 minutes. He was one of several Chiefs players forced off, along with Anton Lienert-Brown (ankle) and Aidan Ross (calf).

With Etene Nanai-Seturo back to full strength and set to resume his regular role on the wing, Liam Coombes-Fabling has retained his role on the other wing — swapping sides after being a late replacement for Nanai-Seturo last weekend — for tonight’s clash against Moana Pasifika during Super Round in Melbourne.

Nanai-Seturo’s return was one of several changes made by coach Clayton McMillan. In the starting side, Ollie Norris and Rameka Poihipi replace Ross and Lienert-Brown. On the bench, Tyrone Thompson will provide back-up at hooker, with Laghlan McWhannell (lock), Simon Parker (loose forward), Bryn Gatland (first-five) and Ngatungane Punivai (utility back) all set to make their first appearances of the season.

Cane said his side were expecting a high-tempo contest against Moana Pasifika.

“They’ve got a pretty dynamic midfield with Danny Toala and Levi Aumua; guys that can get over the gain line really well, they can offload, and then the outside backs are pretty electric, too.

“We’re expecting a team that looks to take every opportunity and likes to play quick. They will be dangerous if they can get quick ball at the breakdown and with their ability to offload and keep the ball alive. So we’ve trained hard this week. We’ve had a good week with a good amount of prep, so hopefully we can back it up with a good performance.”

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, John Ryan, Laghlan McWhannell, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Ngatungane Punivai.