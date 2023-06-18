Six talking points from this weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific semifinals, as we look forward to an enthralling decider.

Clash of the Titans

On Saturday in Hamilton, our rugby will get the final it needs.

The Chiefs, who beat the Brumbies 19-6 in one semifinal, and the Crusaders, 52-15 victors over the Blues in the other, are the two best teams in the competition.

They have potent forward packs, brilliant ball-runners, and two daring generals at first-five in Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga.

If the Chiefs can win their first title in a decade they could take huge pride in toppling a team who have set the benchmark in Super Rugby since Scott Robertson first coached the Crusaders in 2017.

A win for the Crusaders would be a triumph against a Chiefs side that has shown such steely determination they deserve to be playing the final at home.

Magic man

You don’t have to wear a red, yellow, and black scarf to be entranced by McKenzie.

His goal-kicking in the rain was impeccable on Saturday night. His lack of concern for his own physical safety, whether with the ball or tackling, is at once frightening and exhilarating.

It was only fitting that one of his scuttling runs bemused the Brumbies, and started the 78th-minute try to Brodie Retallick.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Photosport

Cometh the hour...

Clayton McMillan came to the position of head coach of the Chiefs in the most bizarre circumstances.

In 2021 he was named “interim head coach” when Warren Gatland headed off from the Chiefs to coach the British and Irish Lions on a South African tour.

By the time that season was over, it was clear the former Rotorua policeman had shed the stand-in mantle.

McMillan has taken the Chiefs from easy beats to being 80 minutes away from the title of Super Rugby champions.

His strength of character hugely impressed me in 2021, after his Chiefs lost 24-13 to the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final in Christchurch.

As a group of us huddled around him after the game he was asked about a knife-edge decision that could have seen a try awarded to Chiefs wing Jonah Lowe, after a high tackle by Will Jordan.

His response: “We’d probably question whether that was a penalty try, but I don’t think he [Lowe] controlled the ball anyway, so it’s a little irrelevant. I’m not sure that the head-high tackle really had an influence on him not getting the ball down, so they probably made the right decision.”

The Crusaders' Christian Lio-Willie on the attack against the Blues on Friday night. Photo / Getty Images

It starts up front

There were many spectacular touches in the demolition of the Blues by the Crusaders in the first semifinal - but at the heart of the stunning victory was the dominance of the breakdowns by a Crusaders forward pack low on big names, but sky-high in ferocious determination, and impeccable technique.

As a prime example of how little reputation can mean, take Christian Lio-Willie, their 24-year-old No 8. His energy levels, shuddering tackles, and line-breaking running saw him outplay the Blues’ All Blacks back-rower, Hoskins Sotutu.

Lio-Willie is a rarity in professional rugby, a man with a career outside the game. He has a dentistry degree, and when he’s not at rugby training he works in a Christchurch clinic (“I’ve pulled out a few teeth”) to qualify for full registration.

Since rugby began, winning starts up front, and despite the Crusaders losing three All Black props, an All Black lock, and two All Black loose forwards to injury this season, their forwards, to quote all-time great All Blacks prop Kevin Skinner, “bow the knee to no man”.

Hard work rewarded

Not a single Crusader had a poor game, but wing Leicester Fainga’anuku, on fire all season, took things up yet another notch against the Blues.

His 11th-minute try off a Jordan break was a stunning example of his strength and his determination. Wings aren’t always renowned for being workaholics, but the way Fainga’anuku seeks out hard labour would make a loose forward proud.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson ahead of the semifinal against the Blues in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

Happy Mondays

Proof of the spirit engendered in the Crusaders by Scott Robertson was provided not only by their on-field performance but also by the way so many noted they wanted one more Monday together to start a week of training at Rugby Park in Christchurch.

Team unity is the aim of every good coach.

The great ones achieve it.