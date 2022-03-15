Highlanders coach Tony Brown and halfback Aaron Smith. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby is working through a major reshuffle of Super Rugby Pacific matches this weekend as Covid continues to run rampant through its teams.

The goal posts are constantly shifting but the Herald understands all three scheduled matches – Highlanders v Moana Pasifika (Friday), Crusaders v Blues (Saturday) and Hurricanes v Chiefs (Sunday) – are now expected to be postponed.

NZ Rugby and the chief executives of the six New Zealand-based teams held a call on Tuesday night to discuss options. After that call, it was agreed the Chiefs would step in to play Moana Pasifika and the Hurricanes would face the Crusaders.

Since then, however, further cases are understood to have affected the Crusaders and Chiefs squads.

Despite having around eight positive Covid cases, the Chiefs are still expected to play Moana Pasifika in Dunedin, but that match could be the only game to get off the ground this week.

As their cases rise, the Crusaders may not feel comfortable with the team they are able to field against the Hurricanes.

No final decisions have been made on this weekend's games, with further meetings and testing to be undertaken on Wednesday, but the Blues and Highlanders are certain not to feature this week.

If cases continue to rise in the Chiefs, the Hurricanes may be asked to play Moana this week.

Moana Pasifika team huddle. Photo / Photosport

NZ Rugby is clearly conscious that Moana Pasifika have three fixtures – against the Hurricanes, Blues and Chiefs, to make up as mid-week games. Adding any more would seriously compromise the competitiveness of the new entrants.

The only positive news for Super Rugby Pacific is New Zealand preparing to welcome Australian travellers without any isolation requirements from April 12 – a move that will allow all trans-Tasman sport to resume normality.

Such certainty also allows a larger window to reschedule three further potentially postponed Super Rugby Pacific matches this weekend.

To retain some form of integrity, New Zealand teams are believed to be committed to doing everything they can to play postponed matches rather than sharing the points in draw scenarios.