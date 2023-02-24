Moana Pasifika begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against Fijian Drua this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika were without some members of their team at times over the last couple of weeks of their pre-season preparations following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The aftermath of the storm saw severe flooding and subsequent damage in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, including an extended loss of communication as power and phone reception was down. A lot of the squad have connections with the regions — nine members from the team also play for Hawke’s Bay’s in the NPC — so it made for a tough few days not knowing how their families were faring, before ultimately making quick trips to reconnect.

“We have had a few of our boys go home and reconnect with their families. It’s obviously been pretty tough for them not being able to communicate for a few days,” Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger said. “So we’re just really grateful that everybody was safe when they were able to communicate.

“It was a huge relief for our players that were affected; big smiles on their faces as they shot out of training one day last week to go and pick family up and manage to vacate somewhere else.”

While the aftermath of the cyclone has had an impact, captain Christian Leali’ifano said that hadn’t filtered into their preparations on the training park as they prepare to take on Fijian Drua in their opening round clash at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

“The real key is allowing that space for the guys to be able to speak to who they need to speak to,” Leali’ifano said.

“They’ve been given the space and time to be able to look after their families and making sure when they’re here they’re nice and ready and clear-minded to be able to train and perform.

“It’s never easy, but they’ve been fantastic in all that space and just being able to turn up and give their best to training every day, and then seeking the support they need when they need it.”

Moana Pasifika return in 2023 with a largely set roster, looking to continue on with the form they found towards the back end of their debut season in the competition.

After finishing at the foot of the ladder with just a pair of wins last season, they were heading into 2023 looking to find consistency in their performances which should in turn lead them to more wins this season.

That starts this weekend against a Fijian Drua side who come in with a largely changed roster from that of their debut campaign in 2022.

After being beaten by the Fijian side in their meeting in Suva late last year, Mauger said one key component of that game could turn the result around.

“You look after the ball obviously. A huge strength of Fijian rugby is when things get a little bit loose and you don’t look after the ball, they pounce and they go. So, a lot of work on looking after the ball this week.

“We had a few gifts there in the pre-season for both the Chiefs and Highlanders. We got better last week, and we expect to be better again this week.

“We’ve got to make sure we look after our ball and go forward, then we can play some footy.”

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Foma’i, Christian Leali’ifano, Ereatara Enari, Jonah Mau’u, Solomone Funaki, Michael Curry, Mahonri Ngakuru, Samuel Slade, Joe ‘Apikotoa, Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Chris Apoua, Mike McKee, Alamanda Motuga, Manu Paea, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi.