Moana Pasifika have endured a disrupted start to life in Super Rugby. Photo / photosport.nz

Moana Pasifika's disrupted start to life in Super Rugby has hit another hurdle, with their clash against Western Force on Friday postponed.

The new side have already had three games postponed due to Covid-19, recently being forced to play five matches in 19 days to make up the fixtures.

The scheduling nightmare left Moana Pasifika on the wrong end of a couple of heavy defeats, consigning them to the bottom of the Super Rugby ladder after eight rounds.

And now, ahead of their first chance to play transtasman opposition, Covid-19 cases in the Force camp have left Super Rugby with no choice but to postponement the fixture, set to be played in Melbourne on Friday night.

Competition officials said in a statement they were "very disappointed to have to postpone another game this season" but the decision "was made with the best interests for the health and wellbeing of players and staff in mind".

Force chief executive Tony Lewis said it the postponement was needed to protect the health of his players and the integrity of Super Rugby.

"The Western Force has medically reported considerable numbers of Covid-19 cases within the squad, which under Rugby Australia protocols means they are not available for selection," Lewis told the team's website.

Lewis said he was particularly disappointed for Moana Pasifika who now had to cope with a fourth postponed match of the season.

"We have made every effort possible to assist in making this game go ahead. Despite looking at multiple player replacement options, the number of players affected is simply too great," Lewis said.

"We'd like to thank Moana Pasifika for their understanding, and we look forward to meeting them at a later date."