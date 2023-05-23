Levi Aumua (centre) of Moana Pasifika in action against the Crusaders at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport

A new head coach is not the only incoming change at Moana Pasifika as the franchise eyes shifting several home fixtures away from Mt Smart Stadium next year.

Aaron Mauger’s imminent departure as head coach — after seeing out the final two regular season games — with one year remaining on his contract thrusts Moana into a highly competitive coaching market that now leaves six vacancies to fill at four New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

Alongside the search for Mauger’s replacement, Moana are investigating multiple venues to stage home matches next year that could result in Mt Smart hosting as few as two Super Rugby games and create something of a travelling roadshow.

To this point in their challenging two-year existence Moana have staged 11 home matches at Mt Smart while struggling to draw crowds to pose a glaring size-to-scale problem.

Five weeks ago Moana played their maiden home game at Apia Park, losing 40-28 to the Reds.

Moana chief executive Pelenato Sakalia confirmed other New Zealand venues, from Napier to Whangārei, could host home fixtures next season.

Financial considerations form part of the equation with Mt Smart, home to the Warriors, understood to cost Moana well in excess of $60,000 per-game when all expenditure is calculated. With minimal gate revenue that leaves the start up franchise footing a bill for at least $660,000 for their Mt Smart fixtures thus far.

“Without a doubt these big stadiums come with big costs,” Sakalia told the Herald. “There’s the hireage fee, the operating costs, the numbers of security, cleaners.

“The maximum capacity of Mt Smart is 25,000 so there’s a significant fee to go with that.”

Moana Pasifika CEO Pelenato Sakalia. Photo / Photosport

While Moana playing more than one match per-season in Samoa makes sense from a connection perspective, the financials clearly aren’t compelling.

“We’re going to go through a process where we are looking at our strategy in terms of what we do with our home games. Certainly, we want to play a few more games in the Pacific if it can be economically viable.

“There’s a big cost to taking games to the Pacific. Contrary to popular thinking there’s a lot more to a Super Rugby franchise than just having a field and a facility. You’ve got to have a well-established ecosystem and service providers — access to MRI scans and all that stuff you need to support a Super Rugby programme.

“Being able to take games to the Pacific is one component.

“In the beginning there was a real fear we would cannibalise existing fans, whether it’s the Blues or Chiefs. We haven’t taken anyone away but we are creating new fans, especially online.

“How can we make it easier for those people to come to our games; is it possible to take games to west Auckland? Trust Stadium in Henderson could be an option. Equally, Whangārei. These are things that will be looked at really carefully. If that also includes looking at other places like Hawke’s Bay, then we’ll have a look at those as well.

“Perhaps looking at smaller stadiums that are more accessible to our new and developing fan base, that can create a more intimate experience, could be good.

“We’ve got fantastic fans. For the numbers we get to games they generate an amazing atmosphere so our stadium strategy is about accessibility and creating an environment to generate better entertainment on match day.”

Sakalia confirmed high performance consultant Eddie Kohlhase conducted in season reviews this year but maintained player feedback was not a factor in Mauger’s decision to resign at the end of the season.

“The whole purpose of those reviews is to ensure we can take the lessons and build it into the next phase of our campaign. That’s been a really effective way of doing things. What Eddie has brought has been really beneficial to us,” Sakalia said.

“I’ve seen some commentary around the players’ comments. Without a doubt the players’ voices have been an important part of all of this. Equally so have the voices of the other parts of the rugby organisation in terms of the coaches, high performance staff, all of that is factored into the review and flows through to recommendations.

“But the players’ feedback wasn’t a factor in this decision. This was very much Aaron’s decision. The situation with his family was untenable. We’re very thankful for what he’s given the club.”

Moana are winless through 12 matches this season after claiming two victories in their inaugural campaign for a 2-26 record under Mauger. Given their roster, though, Sakalia continues to adopt a long-term view to development.

“You look at the NRL they create new franchises but they bring in people who are on par with the other teams. When you look at Moana Pasifika the composition of the squads we’re assembling is not on the same par as the other established franchises.

“It’s going to take some time to build it up so rather than being fixated on the win and loss columns it’s about what’s being done to advance the programme. What Aaron has contributed to the club in that regard is really significant.”

Moana are expected to be dealt another body blow when dynamic midfielder Levi Aumua confirms his departure to the Crusaders next year. Sakalia shied away from that touchpoint but suggested more needed to be done in the under-20s ranks, where Moana fielded interest from 500 players for their recently formed team to enhance their selection pool.

“I’m not in a position to comment on the situation with Levi Aumua. We’re still working through some things on that front with Levi and his agent.

“There’s so much talent on the ground in the youth demographic and we’re experiencing high dropout rates. In our experience we can be really beneficial for the Pacific nations and for the New Zealand system as well.”