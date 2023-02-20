Moana Pasifika return for their sophomore season in 2023. Photo / Photosport

After testing the waters in 2022, Moana Pasifika are ready to dive into the deep end.

Their debut season in Super Rugby was an eventful one; they had their early rounds disrupted by Covid-19, while the vast majority of the team were in their first year of Super Rugby.

Overall, they finished the campaign with a 2-12 record, conceding the second-most points in the competition (514) — behind only fellow newcomers Fijian Drua (518).

But while their entry into the competition was a bit of a trial by fire, they did find their feet and their two wins came over the Hurricanes and Brumbies — who both went on to feature in the playoffs.

The win over the Brumbies in particular showed plenty of signs that if this team can put things together consistently, they can contend against any opponent.

Now, trying to find that consistency is the key focus for their sophomore campaign.

“When we looked at the review at the end of the year, there was so much we were really proud of how far we’ve come. The big challenge for us is consistency — in games and over weekly or monthly periods,” head coach Aaron Mauger said.

“Capacity was a big one for us. When we talk about consistency; it’s the ability to maintain the intensity for 80 minutes. If we get that right, we’re capable of beating anybody.”

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika return with a very similar team in 2023, although have seen some key players move on. In particular, Henry Time-Stowers, who played a pivotal role for the team in the No 8 jersey and was among the top 10 in the competition for total carries, has since joined Benetton in Italy.

Their only brand new signing is an interesting one, with Samoan sevens star Miracle Faiʻilagi crossing over to the 15-a-side format. Fai’ilagi is expected to play in the back row, but can also cover lock.

“Essentially, we’ve got the same team coming back for our second year and although it’s the same team with the same people, it feels different. We’re a year down the track, a lot more mature, the players are a lot more mature and aware of the expectations and demands of not only the games but the training environment and how to prepare properly.

“We feel much better equipped to give it a good crack and push everybody.”

Consistency has been the key focus for Mauger and his team, particularly in the pack. It was a common occurrence in 2022 that Moana Pasifika could not find a way to stop opposition rolling mauls when they were defending their line, and that will be an area they need to show big improvement in if they are to contend for a playoff spot.

That’s exactly where Mauger expects to see his team at the end of the regular season, the full belief that Moana Pasifika and be in the mix when the knockout stages come around.

“We’re going to back ourselves to be there at the end playing finals footy. That’s the expectation of ourselves,” Mauger said.

“We’re encouraging everyone in our organisation to be bold and courageous in their aspirations. We feel we’ve got the people to push it. That doesn’t mean it’s going to come easy; we’re going to have to work for everything we get, but I think just having that year under our belt, understanding what’s required, our staff and our leaders have been outstanding.

“We know what to expect, now we have to go and put it out there.”

Fringe World Cup contenders

Midfielder Levi Aumua may not be the biggest name in the team, but he is their biggest star. He runs the ball with no fear, has the pace and strength to beat defenders by running around or through them, and defends well. He played for the All Blacks XV at the end of last year, and a couple of injuries to those above him on the country’s depth chart could provide him with a bigger opportunity. A big season from powerful wing and former Fijian under-20s star Timoci Tavatavanawai could also draw the eyes of Fijian selectors.

Best recruit

While they have upgraded the contracts of a number of players who joined in short-term/replacement situations last year, their only true new recruit is Miracle Fai’ilagi — an interesting acquisition for the side. Coming in from the Samoan sevens programme, Fai’ilagi is seen as a flanker who can cover any position in the back row, but will primarily be used on the blindside. Mauger has indicated he is confident in Fai’ilagi providing cover at lock at a pinch as well, noting the 23-year-old has good aerial skills and won’t be daunted by the lineout.

Crossing over into the longer format, Fai’ilagi has a massive engine, is described as a “rangy” player and has good anticipation of where the ball is going. How and when he is initially deployed by Moana Pasifika remains to be seen, but he shapes up as an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on.

Prediction: Bottom half

We will see an improved Moana Pasifika team in 2023 and with that should come more wins, but it would be a surprise to see them sneak into the top six given the strength of many of the competition’s heavyweights. Eight wins for the Queensland Reds wasn’t enough for a playoff spot last year, and it’s hard to see Moana Pasifika surpassing that mark. That said, what could open the door for them this season is other teams taking a conservative approach with potential World Cup stars.