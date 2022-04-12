Hurricanes beat Moana Pasifika. Video / Sky Sport

Hurricanes 53

Moana Pasifika 12

Weaknesses will always be exploited at the top level.

It was a lesson the Hurricanes taught Moana Pasifika in Wellington on Tuesday night, decimating the Super Rugby Pacific newcomers 53-12.

Moana Pasifika have struggled with their discipline this season, often finding themselves on the wrong side of the penalty count and struggling to defend against the attacking positions they give up. It was the case in the loss to the Highlanders at the weekend, and again against the Hurricanes.

The home side enjoyed an 11-6 penalty count, and made the most of those opportunities with five of their eight tries coming as a direct result from a penalty, be it from a lineout drive or TJ Perenara showing his vision with a quick tap.

Moana Pasifika were well and truly in the game through the opening half hour, but the fatigue of playing five games in the last 17 days showed in the second stanza, as the Hurricanes scored five tries after the break.

In open play, Moana Pasifika had some strong periods of defence and thwarted some promising Hurricanes attacks. But when it came to defending the set piece, they crumbled – with a late try to Reed Prinsep in which the Hurricanes stormed over the top of a Moana Pasifika scrum to not only turn the ball over but control it as if it were their own feed.

Things started rather ominously for Moana Pasifika, as Hurricanes wing Wes Goosen burst up the pitch from the kickoff, getting just over halfway before being take out late after putting a kick ahead. The penalty results in a lineout, which saw loosehead prop Alex Fidow score a couple of phases later.

The Hurricanes enjoyed the better of the early exchanges, but it was a stop-start affair as both sides turned the ball over or committed penalties. For all their early pressure, the Hurricanes couldn't get through again and it was Moana Pasifika who scored next through blood-bin replacement Mike Curry.

For the most part, the half ebbed and flowed in terms of who was putting the pressure on – one team had a sustained period, then the other. However, it wasn't until the 33rd minute that another try was scored – with Blake Gibson scoring from a lineout drive.

Goosen scored soon after, and it had gone from a close scoreline to a rather lopsided one at the break.

Tries for the Hurricanes in the 44th and 48th minutes suggested the floodgates might open, but a bad error from Salesi Rayasi allowed Moana Pasifika deep into Hurricanes territory. A few phases later, Alex McRobbie scored in the corner to give his side hope.

That was quickly stamped out, though, with the hosts running in another three tries to seal a comfortable win.

Hurricanes 53 (Blake Gibson 2, Alex Fidow, Wes Goosen, Kianu Kereru-Symes, TJ Perenara, Pasilio Tosi, Reed Prinsep tries; Ruben Love 4 con, pen; Aidan Morgan con)

Moana Pasifika 12 (Mike Curry, Alex McRobbie tries; Christian Leali'ifano con)

HT: 22-5