Sport | Rugby Super Rugby Pacific live updates: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on debut in Blues v Hurricanes 26 Feb, 2022 05:50 AM Quick Read Roger Tuivasa-Sheck offloads to Rieko Ioane during his debut for the Blues. Photo / photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck offloads to Rieko Ioane during his debut for the Blues. Photo / photosport.nz