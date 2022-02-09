Each try will see $500 donated to the Red Cross appeal. Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Aupiki players will be dotting down for Tonga for the opening 10 rounds of the season, with $500 per try to be donated for the New Zealand Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal.

Competition sponsor DHL has kick-started the Tries for Tonga fund-raising initiative with a donation of $20,000.

Tries for Tonga will see New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia and respective broadcast partners Sky and Stan Sport/Nine pool their resources to donate NZ$500 for every try scored through to Round 10 when all 12 Super Rugby Pacific teams are scheduled to gather in Melbourne for a Super Round over Anzac weekend.

The same donation will apply through the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said there had been a shared desire across the rugby community to make a sustained contribution to the Tonga relief effort since the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami devastated the Pacific nation last month.

"The Tongan people have contributed, and continue to contribute, so much to our game, so it is only right that rugby is there to support one of our closest Pacific neighbours in their time of need. We hope Tries for Tonga can provide a meaningful boost to the Red Cross' ongoing relief efforts.

"Our joint venture partner Rugby Australia, our players on both sides of the Tasman, and our broadcast partner Sky didn't hesitate to jump on board, and DHL's generous up-front donation has reinforced the values we are lucky to share with our new naming rights partner."

As well as cheering on the players, fans can make their own contribution to New Zealand Red Cross' Pacific Tsunami Appeal.