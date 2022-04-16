The Chiefs cruised to a 45-12 win over Moana Pasifika. Video / Sky Sport

Chiefs 45

Moana Pasifka 12

With the transtasman fixtures of Super Rugby Pacific on the horizon, the Chiefs face a nervous wait.

In their 45-12 win over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton on Saturday, Shaun Stevenson was forced from the pitch with a knee injury early in the second half. On crutches and in a knee brace on the sidelines as the game dwindled to a close, the Chiefs could be without his services for a significant stretch.

It wasn't the only injury concern for the Chiefs, with Brad Weber clutching at his right arm after a heavy collision. With All Blacks Brodie Retallick (thumb) and Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder) among the team's other injuries, the Chiefs may be missing some more star power when the side ship out to Australia for Friday's clash against the Waratahs.

Shaun Stevenson went off injured for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

On the bright side, coach Clayton McMillan will be thrilled with the play of Luke Jacobson who, in his first start since returning from injury late last month, put in an impressive 80-minute performance to lead the side to victory, while young talents such as Kaylum Boshier (blindside flanker) and Ollie Norris (prop) have emerged as a dependable starting options.

Both Boshier and Norris made their presence felt on defence, making 20 and 16 tackles respectively and each securing one turnover, while it was left wing Etene Nanai-Seturo who impressed on attack with two tries and an impressive assist.

The Chiefs took to game to Moana Pasifika, testing their often-sketchy lineout drive defence within the opening minutes. Moana Pasifika showed their growth in that area, holding the Chiefs out and later securing a turnover from a similar situation.

However, it was their own lineout that caused them problems. After a desperation tackle from Ereatara Enari forced Chase Tiatia into touch in the process of trying to score a try, Moana Pasifika's ensuing lineout was crooked, and the Chiefs opened the scoring though Jacobson off the back of the subsequent scrum.

While the set pieces had hurt Moana Pasifika, they were doing the opposite for the Chiefs, who were in again off a well-run lineout that was sent long to Bryn Gatland, who found Nanai-Seturo at pace. The winger bumped off a couple of tackles and ran away to score.

Bryn Gatland congratulates Etene Nanai-Seturo after a Chiefs try. Photo / Getty

The sides traded tries before the half was up, but with a 24-5 lead, the Chiefs were well in control.

Some good footwork from Enari allowed Moana Pasifika to open the second half scoring after he went through a small gap from the ruck and set up Solomone Kata to score.

However, with Nanai-Seturo and Alex Nankivell both scoring their second tries, the Chiefs put the game beyond reach, with a sixth try at the hooter from Rivez Reihana wrapping up a comfortable win.

Chiefs 45 (Alex Nankivell 2, Etene Nanai-Seturo 2, Luke Jacobson, Rivez Reihana tries; Bryn Gatland 6 cons, pen)

Moana Pasifika 12 (Anzelo Tuitavuki, Solomone Kata tries; Lincoln McClutchie con)

HT: 24-5