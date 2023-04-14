Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee and head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Getty Images

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee is calling for New Zealand Rugby to decide on Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching team in the coming weeks.

A Herald exclusive last week revealed Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland has been contacted by Robertson and informed the new All Blacks coach wants him as his ‘strike plays’ coach in 2024.

Holland confirmed he’s had talks with Robertson, but the governing body is yet to confirm the All Blacks assistants, leaving Lee pushing for an answer shortly so the Hurricanes can assess their next steps.

“We’re happy for it to play out for a certain amount of time but we need to move on as well, find out what’s happening and start our plans from there,” Lee said.

“It’s fine at the moment, but we’re very keen to get a resolution and move forward.”

The Hurricanes won’t be the only Super Rugby team to be impacted by changes to the All Blacks coaching staff.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald and Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen have been tipped to assume roles in Robertson’s ranks, alongside incumbent All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan.

The trickle-down effect of those appointments means there will be vacancies among Kiwi Super Rugby teams that need filling, and with Holland off-contract at the end of the year, the Hurricanes are hoping for a quick resolution.

“I think in the next week or two, it would be good to get clarity for us, the All Blacks and the other clubs that might be involved as well. Certainly in the next week would be good,” Lee said.

“We’re loyal to Jason, he’s been great for us and if he doesn’t get the All Blacks [job] then naturally we’re going to talk to him about a continued future here, but we just want to move on and if we’re losing our head coach we want as much time as possible to look at our options.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson with Hurricanes coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

The Herald revealed the Blues have already started their recruitment process in preparation for MacDonald’s departure, sounding out former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie for the role.

The Crusaders would find themselves in a trickier position, losing both their head coach (Robertson) and an assistant coach (Hansen) to the All Blacks.

In terms of their own recruitment process, Lee said it would be a joint effort between the Hurricanes and NZR.

“We will certainly lead it in terms of the people that we may have inside the building and outside the building, then NZR will come into the interview process. It really is a joint process. We have a lot of say, but NZR need to be really happy with it because they’re the employer.”

Holland, who was appointed Hurricanes head coach in late 2019, has previously served as Robertson’s assistant for the Canterbury NPC team.

This year he has led the Hurricanes to an impressive 6-1 record to see them sit atop the Super Rugby Pacific table after the opening seven rounds.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s match in Wellington against the second-placed and unbeaten Chiefs — who return after a bye last round — the Hurricanes are the highest-scoring team in the competition.

One-cap All Blacks midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen will make his first start of the season for the Canes alongside Jordie Barrett, with Julian Savea returning on the wing and Aiden Morgan starting at 10 in the injury-enforced absence of Brett Cameron and Ruben Love.

The Chiefs have made three changes to their starting side that beat the Blues two weeks ago, with Pita Gus Sowakula replacing Samipeni Finau and Aidan Ross and George Dyer swapping in to start at prop, with Ollie Norris and John Ryan on the bench.

Hurricanes v Chiefs

Saturday, 2.35pm, Sky Stadium

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, Cameron Roigard, Ardie Savea (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Dominic Bird, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, TK Howden, Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Peniasi Malimali.

Hurricanes v Chiefs, Saturday 2.30pm: Live coverage on nzherald.co.nz, iHeartRADIO and Gold Sport; Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRADIO and Sky Sport 9