Kyle Godwin of the Force fends off Blake Gibson of the hurricanes during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Western Force and the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images.

The Highlanders have been left with work to do to sneak into the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals following the Hurricanes surprise loss to the Force in Perth last night.

The Force needed a win in their regular season finale to give themselves a shot at eighth place, and did it by upsetting the Canes 27-22 after leading at halftime.

It puts the Force (4-10) a point ahead of the Highlanders in eighth at present, with the Kiwi side now needing a point from their final match against the Rebels in Melbourne today to earn a quarter against the Blues next Saturday night in Auckland.

Three Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals gave already been confirmed - the Crusaders will play the Reds, the Chiefs meet the Waratahs and the Brumbies host the Hurricanes, but the Highlanders still need to complete the puzzle.

The Hurricanes had already secured fifth spot when their match kicked off, and a quarterfinal visit to the Brumbies in Canberra, and It showed in a disappointing performance.

It was the Canes' second defeat in their last six matches, which sees them finish at 8-6 on 39 points, a point ahead of nearest pursuers the Waratahs.

Western Force 27 (Santiago Medrano try 39min, Andrew Ready try 45min, Byron Ralston try 74min; Ian Prior 2 pen, 2 con; Michael McDonald con), Hurricanes 22 (Josh Moorby 2 tries 21min, 27min, Brayden Iose try 35min, Salesi Rayasi try 58min; Aidan Morgan con). HT: 17-13.