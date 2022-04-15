Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Super Rugby Pacific: Hurricanes coach Jason Holland reveals discussion with referees after controversial calls

3 minutes to read
Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

After questioning a number of decisions following his side's controversial loss to the Crusaders last week, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says conversations with referees have provided some clarification on the rulings.

Officiating in the match

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.