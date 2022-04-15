Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

After questioning a number of decisions following his side's controversial loss to the Crusaders last week, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says conversations with referees have provided some clarification on the rulings.

Officiating in the match was brought under scrutiny following the final play in which the Hurricanes believed there had been an infringement that wasn't called from Crusaders captain Scott Barrett at a lineout. Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea was clear in his assessment of the call in his post-match interview and implored the referees to demand better of themselves.

His comments were supported by Holland, who told media on Monday that he believed there were inconsistencies in the week-to-week rulings. Holland pointed to one example from the loss to the Crusaders in which he felt one of his players was hit with a "pretty obvious" high tackle that went unnoticed.

On Thursday, Holland addressed the situation again, and said conversations during the week had provided the team with "real clarification" on the officiating.

"There's an intent to get some consistency there, so we just have to keep controlling what we can control and hopefully we can come out on the right side of it," Holland said.

"There wasn't really an apology. There were a few things to come out of that game, but we've just got to look forward now."

The Hurricanes will look to continue the strong form shown in Tuesday night's 41-point win over Moana Pasifika on Saturday when they meet the Highlanders in Dunedin.

"They're a dangerous side, have played some great footy and were really unlucky not to beat the Crusaders," Holland said of the Highlanders. "We know what they bring; they're high energy, they love playing for the jersey, they bring line speed on defence and they want to play on top of you.

"Our physicality has to be right up there to make sure we win the gain line. It's the same old thing with the Landers - they win the battle of the gain line and you're in all sorts."

Referee Brendon Pickerill talks to Hurricanes Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett. Photo / Photosport

The Hurricanes will welcome back All Blacks Asafo Aumua and Jordie Barrett for the contest, and will again see Barrett deployed at second five-eighth with Josh Moorby at fullback.

Barrett's work in the midfield has been strong in his two outings so far, and is likely to come under more scrutiny now as incumbent All Blacks midfield Anton Lienert-Brown faces a long stint on the sidelines with injury.

Holland was noncommittal when asked if Barrett's move to the midfield would be permanent, but said there was no question Barrett would handle the role for the All Blacks if called upon later in the year.

"He's more than capable; he's capable of doing it at 12 or 15 for the All Blacks," Holland said.

"But that's for those boys to sort out and we'll just do whatever is best for the Hurricanes."

Hurricanes v Highlanders

Dunedin, 7.05pm Saturday

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Bailyn Sullivan, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea (c), Blake Gibson, Reed Prinsep, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones.

Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Caleb Delany, Jamie Booth, Aidan Morgan, Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Denny Solomona, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan De Groot.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Max Hicks, Billy Harmon, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Fetuli Paea.