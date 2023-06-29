As the international rugby season prepares to kick off, NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie is taking the rugby conversation to the next level with a panel of expert guests.

The Highlanders have announced the departure of 16 players as they radically remake their squad for 2024.

The 16 players leaving include three first-fives – Mitch Hunt, Freddie Burns and Marty Banks – and all three hookers, with Andrew Makalio, Rhys Marshall and Leni Apisai’s contracts ending.

This compounds the departures of standout players Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, who have all previously been announced as heading to Japan.

The only notable recruit lined up is Blues and Taranaki outside back Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who the Herald understands is heading south, with the Highlanders’ announced signings so far all being young players, including two hookers to replace the outgoing trio.

Otago rake Henry Bell, Southland hooker Jack Taylor and Otago pivot Ajay Faleafaga have been signed, with Bell, the older brother of Crusaders hooker George, having debuted for Otago in 2020 before heading to the US.

Taylor made his debut for the Highlanders as a replacement player this year, while Faleafaga is with the New Zealand under-20 team at the World Cup in South Africa and has been a key member of the Highlanders under-20 team in recent years. Taylor is also at the under-20 World Cup.

The trio are part of a wider group of newbies who are charged with leading the rebuilding phase.

That crew includes Otago first-five Cameron Millar, who is set for an expanded role with the Highlanders.

He made one start for the Highlanders this season and three appearances off the bench.

Midfielder Jake Te Hiwi, halfback Nathan Hastie and loose forward Oliver Haig all got on as replacement players during the season as well and have been signed, as has Southland openside flanker Hayden Michaels.

The Highlanders have missed out on some of their midfield targets including Levi Aumua, snapped up by the Crusaders, and one-test All Black and former Hurricanes midfielder Matt Proctor, who has signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Rebels.

The 30-year-old returns to Super Rugby after a four-year stint with English Premiership side Northampton.

Proctor started his career with the Hurricanes in 2013, helping them to the 2016 Super Rugby title and going on to play for the All Blacks against Japan in 2018.

“The project at the Melbourne Rebels is a great fit for me and the city is somewhere my family will be very happy,” he said.

“I’ve experienced a different style of footy over the past four seasons playing in the UK, which has been massive for my development as a player and a person, so I’ll be returning to Super Rugby a more experienced and well-rounded player.”

Highlanders’ departing players: Aaron Smith, Andrew Makalio, Fetuli Paea, Freddie Burns, James Lentjes, Jeff Thwaites, Josh Dickson, Leni Apisai, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Marty Banks, Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai, Rhys Marshall, Scott Gregory, Shannon Frizell, Vilimoni Koroi.

Highlanders’ incoming players: Ajay Faleafaga, Cameron Miller, Hayden Michaels, Henry Bell, Jack Taylor, Jake Te Hiwi, Nathan Hastie, Oliver Haig.

- with Otago Daily Times