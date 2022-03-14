The Highlanders have cancelled a training session. Photosport

The Highlanders have been hit hard by Covid-19, but it is not yet clear if their next game in Super Rugby Pacific is at risk.

A spokesperson told the Otago Daily Times there were "a growing number of Covid cases across players and staff''.

As a precaution, the team had cancelled training and a media conference at 1.30pm.

The Highlanders are due to play Moana Pasifika at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night.

"At this point there has been no decision made on Friday's game," a spokesperson said.

A postponement would create more chaos for Moana Pasifika.

The Super Rugby newcomers have only played one game so far this season and have already had to reschedule clashes against the Blues and Chiefs, while organisers need to find a spot on the calendar for their game against the Hurricanes which was meant to take place last Saturday.