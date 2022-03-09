Highlanders coach Tony Brown. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders coach Tony Brown has suggested health could play a vital role in ultimately deciding the Super Rugby Pacific season, noting the spread of Covid-19 in likely to play some sort of role in teams' campaigns.

Ahead of their match this weekend against the Blues in Auckland, the Highlanders' player stocks were limited with members of the squad infected by the virus. The team confirmed the fact to media on Wednesday, but wouldn't provide exact details on the cases.

With measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus between teammates, Brown said all they could do was be vigilant in a situation like this.

"I think as a country we're bogged down, aren't we? So, it's just part of life now," Brown said. "We've just got to adapt, move on, prepare to play and prepare to play well.

"Ultimately, the healthiest team at the end of this competition might end up winning it, so that's got to be our mindset as a rugby team and an organisation – making sure we nail our general health and making sure we keep Covid out."

While the full squad was not available for their trip to Auckland this weekend, there is plenty of talent in the Highlanders ranks for the clash against the Blues in Albany.

Aaron Smith returns to his role as starting halfback, while Scott Gregory comes into the midfield and Mosese Dawai returns on the wing after having not appeared since a rough showing in the opening round.

Up front, Manaaki Selby–Rickit and Bryn Evans continue to rotate in the second row while Josh Dickson, the regular starting lock, holds onto the number 5 jersey. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u earns his first start for the 2022 season and will add some energy to the back of the scrum.

Speaking on the side's approach to dealing with who is and isn't available in the squad, Brown said it was a day-by-day process.

"When guys present every morning, we've really clear around who's ready to go and who is unavailable. That's how we have to operate. So far, we've done a pretty awesome job to limit the number of cases.

"We're able to field a team, and a really competitive one at that."

The Highlanders are yet to get off the mark this season, with losses to the Chiefs, Crusaders and Hurricanes to begin their campaign.

Through the opening three rounds, the Highlanders have struggled to put points on the board - scoring just four tries through 240 minutes of rugby. It's equal for the second fewest tries scored this season, alongside Fijian Drua, and more than only Moana Pasifika's two – however Moana Pasifika have only played one game with their first two fixtures postponed due to Covid-19.

The Crusaders and Brumbies lead the competition with 14 tries scored in three games followed by the Hurricanes (12).

"At the moment we're confident in how we're playing the game," Brown said of the side's struggles to get over the line.

"If you watch the Highlanders play rugby at the moment, you can see there's lots of opportunities created, we're holding the ball for long periods of time. It just comes down to that last five metres and being able to get across the line. Sometimes that just takes one moment in a game for your whole game to click, then everyone gets confidence off that. We just have to make it happen sooner rather than later.

"I'm confident we're doing the right things on the field, we just have to make sure we nail those finishing touches."

Blues v Highlanders

North Harbour Stadium, Friday March 11. 7.05pm.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Taine Plumtree, Sam Darry, Luke Romano, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele'a, Zarn Sullivan.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Scott Gregory, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (capt); Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Gareth Evans, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Ngantungane Punivai.